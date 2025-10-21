Swift Medical Recognized by Fierce Healthcare for Innovation

The Fierce Innovation Awards highlights Swift Medical’s documented success in reducing wound healing time across complex patient populations.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swift Medical, the global leader in digital wound care, has been named a Finalist in the 2025 Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards (Digital Health Solutions category) for its AI-powered platform that is accelerating wound healing and improving clinical outcomes. Swift Medical represents the field of wound care among the selected group of finalists.The Digital Health Solutions category celebrates platforms that are redefining how and where care is delivered, putting more power in the hands of patients and providers. All of the entries were judged on the ability to demonstrate effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation. The panel of judges reviewed the submissions to determine which companies demonstrate the most innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to create efficiencies, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry.Swift Medical’s digital wound care platform has produced measurable improvements in both clinical outcomes and operational efficiency. Healing time, a strategic quality metric often underreported in literature, has consistently improved in Swift-enabled models. The platform has documented a range of reductions in healing time, reaching up to 46%[1-4]. This measurable acceleration of wound closure, particularly across high-acuity populations, represents an improvement beyond what has been documented in existing medical literature[5,6].“This recognition from Fierce Healthcare validates the significant and measurable impact our platform is having on patients,” said Swift Medical CEO, Dwayne Sansone. “Our continued dedication to AI and innovation is not just about digitalizing wound care—it’s about improving each patients’ quality of life and fulfilling our mission to heal our world faster.”The winners will be announced in the Fierce Innovation Report on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 which will feature spotlights and interviews of all category winners.About Swift Medical:Swift Medical is the global leader in digital wound care focused on improving clinical and economic outcomes through our AI-powered platform. Our technology is used by clinical users across the continuum of care with over 62M assessments captured offering evidence-based programs and solutions focused on prevention, early intervention and healing even the most complex wounds quickly. To learn more, visit: swiftmedical.com References:1. Mohammed HT, Fraser RDJ, Cassata A. Impact of digital wound care solution on healing time: a descriptive study in home health settings. PLOS Digit Health. In press.2. Mohammed HT, Corcoran K, Lavergne K, Graham A, Gill D, Jones K, Singal S, Krishnamoorthy M, Cassata A, Mannion D, Fraser RDJ. Clinical, operational, and economic benefits of a digitally enabled wound care program in home health: quasi-experimental, pre-post comparative study. JMIR Nurs. 2025;8:e71535. doi:10.2196/71535.3. Mohammed HT, McCabe T, Fraser RDJ, Grey J, Cassata A. Enhancing home health performance: clinical and operational impacts of digital wound care technology at home health. Presented at: Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring; April 2025; Grapevine, TX.4. Mohammed HT, Corcoran K, Fraser RDJ, Singal S, Lavergne K, Graham A, Rauch A, Gill D, Jones K, Mannion D, Krishnamoorthy M, Cassata A. Clinical, operational and economic benefits observed from implementing a digitally-enabled wound care program in home health. Presented at: Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring; April 2024; Orlando, FL.5. Fife CE, Eckert KA, Carter MJ. Publicly reported wound healing rates: the fantasy and the reality. Adv Wound Care (New Rochelle). 2018;7(3):77-94. doi:10.1089/wound.2017.0743.6. Hicks CW, Canner JK, Karagozlu H, Mathioudakis N, Sherman RL, Black JH 3rd, Abularrage CJ. Quantifying the costs and profitability of care for diabetic foot ulcers treated in a multidisciplinary setting. J Vasc Surg. 2019;70(1):233-240. doi:10.1016/j.jvs.2018.10.097.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.