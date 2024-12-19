Swift Medical Appoints Chief Nursing Officer and Value-Based Solutions EVP

Continuing to pioneer the next generation of digital wound care solutions.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swift Medical, the leading digital wound care management solution, named Amy Cassata BSN, RN, WCC as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) and Mark Douglas JD, MSN, RN as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Value-Based Solutions.In 2015, Swift Medical introduced the first digital wound care solution. With the addition of these key leadership positions, the company is strategically positioning itself for 2025 and beyond in a rapidly expanding healthcare segment. These moves highlight Swift's commitment to harnessing AI-driven insights to Heal the World Faster by advancing population health outcomes.A seasoned healthcare leader with nearly three decades of experience, Amy Cassata brings a unique blend of clinical expertise and strategic acumen to the CNO role. With extensive frontline nursing experience from national organizations, she deeply understands the challenges and opportunities facing healthcare providers today. In her expanded role, Cassata will ensure Swift Medical’s solutions are exceeding the requirements of decision makers to provide clinically sound solutions reducing episodic visits and addressing rising healthcare costs.Amy Cassata said, " Having spent years deeply immersed in the needs of our clients, their patients, and the intricacies of our platform, I am excited to leverage my clinical expertise and comprehensive understanding of our customers' journeys to further elevate the next generation of Swift’s wound care solutions."Mark Douglas brings a thoughtful, execution-focused pedigree to the Value-Based Solutions team at Swift Medical. With eight years at Aetna as National Head of Innovation and Executive Director for Population Health, Mark developed dynamic, data-driven programs and earned recognition as a leading expert in Medicaid serving underserved populations. His dedication to addressing healthcare gaps is further reflected by his law degree, earned cum laude, and his work running clinics that integrated physical and behavioral health support. As payment models and regulations evolve to prioritize value, Mark will lead the development of innovative population health and chronic care programs. His leadership will position Swift Medical to seize new value-based opportunities and drive improved care outcomes across the healthcare continuum."Swift Medical's AI-powered wound care technology aligns perfectly with the value-based care model, demonstrably reducing costs and improving patient outcomes across populations," says Douglas. "I'm thrilled to join Swift Medical and contribute to its mission of revolutionizing healthcare with AI.”Dwayne Sansone, CEO of Swift Medical, shares, “Amy and Mark bring an exceptional depth of experience that will propel Swift’s mission forward. Their leadership will ensure we not only meet the demands of today’s healthcare landscape but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow, delivering smarter, AI-driven solutions that advance wound care outcomes and value-based care.”About Swift Medical:Swift Medical is a market leader in digital healthcare with over 25,000 wound care clinicians utilizing its advanced AI-based solutions monthly across the continuum of care to improve the prevention, treatment and management of wounds. The proven ability to enable clinicians to deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes has been published in over 22 peer-reviewed articles. To learn more, visit: swiftmedical.com Swift Medical Media ContactMichelle Bohonmedia@swiftmedical.com

