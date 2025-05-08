Swift Medical Wins MedTech Breakthrough Home Healthcare Innovation Award

Swift Medical is recognized for its role in innovating the home health industry with its digital wound care solution.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swift Medical has been named the winner of the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award for “Home Healthcare Innovation,” recognizing its cutting-edge, AI-driven wound care platform that is transforming home healthcare. This esteemed award acknowledges Swift Medical's significant impact in addressing critical challenges in wound care, leading to tangible improvements in patient outcomes and cost efficiency for home health agencies.Swift Medical's platform is not just technology; it's delivering tangible ROI in patient care and significant cost savings for our customers. Swift’s data powerfully demonstrates that across 29,121 home health wound patients, they experienced a remarkable 34% faster wound healing rate, which on average means 20 fewer days in recovery, leading to less suffering and a quicker return to their lives. Furthermore, our solution optimizes staffing, evidenced by a 21% positive shift that drove projected annual cost savings of $1.5 million across 29 of our home health agency partners."We are honored to receive the 'Home Healthcare Innovation Award' from MedTech Breakthrough," said Neil Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer at Swift Medical. “This honor reflects the real-world impact our AI-powered technology is making. Addressing the critical needs of home health agencies and the patients they serve. It’s a tribute to our incredible team and our mission to transform outcomes for patients who need it most.”The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, now in its 9th year, received over 4,500 nominations from leading digital health and medical technology companies worldwide, making Swift Medical's win a testament to its exceptional innovation and impact. Swift Medical joins a distinguished list of 2025 winners that includes Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Medtronic, and IQVIA, highlighting the significance of this recognition within the highly competitive digital health landscape.About Swift MedicalSwift Medical is the global leader in digital wound care focused on improving clinical and economic outcomes through our leading, AI-powered platform. Our technology is used by over 360,000 clinical users across the continuum of care with over 32 million images captured offering evidence-based programs and solutions focused on prevention, early intervention and healing even the most complex wounds quickly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.