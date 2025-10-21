Arthritis National Research Foundation Appoints Schalon Newton, DBA, as Principal of Immune Boost Capital

Industry Veteran to Lead New Philanthropic Venture Fund Addressing Critical Early-Stage Funding Gap in Autoimmune Therapeutics and Diagnostics

By combining ANRF’s philanthropic legacy with a disciplined investment model, we aim to create a sustainable engine of hope for patients worldwide.” — Schalon Newton, DBA

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) , a leading nonprofit funder of early-stage autoimmune disease research, today announced the appointment of Schalon Newton, DBA, as Principal of Immune Boost Capital (IBC) , its newly formed philanthropic evergreen venture fund. IBC was launched to address the widening funding gap between promising autoimmune research discoveries and clinical development, investing in early-stage therapeutics and diagnostics where traditional financing is scarce.“Schalon brings decades of proven leadership in corporate strategy, business development, and venture financing across the global life sciences industry,” said Emily Stormoen, CEO of ANRF and IBC liaison. “His experience in guiding emerging biotech innovations from concept through financing and strategic partnership makes him uniquely positioned to lead IBC’s mission to unlock new treatments for autoimmune patients.”Meeting a Critical Need in Autoimmune InnovationAutoimmune diseases affect more than 50 million Americans, disproportionately impacting women and costing the U.S. healthcare system more than $100 billion annually. Despite this burden, early-stage funding has become increasingly constrained: National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants have declined in real terms, while venture capital firms are shifting investment to later-stage, de-risked opportunities. This has left a critical translational gap between academic discovery and Series A readiness, stalling many promising therapeutic approaches.IBC was created to bridge this chasm by providing proof-of-concept capital—up to $500,000 per company—for early validation work. Unlike traditional funds, IBC reinvests 100% of its returns to sustainably advance innovation. This model will catalyze development of first-in-class therapies and diagnostics in an area identified by the NIH Strategic Plan for Autoimmune Disease Research (2026–2030) as one of the most urgent unmet needs.A Proven Leader in Global BiopharmaDr. Newton is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of leadership across the specialty pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device industries. He has held senior executive roles in strategy, finance, business development, and commercialization at Trefoil Therapeutics, Santen Inc., and Allergan Pharmaceuticals in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.At Trefoil Therapeutics, as Chief Business Officer, he participated in multiple rounds of venture financing and guided strategic planning for novel corneal disease therapies. At Santen, he directed U.S. market development strategy. At Allergan, he served as President of Allergan Japan, leading a 260-person organization, and later as SVP of Corporate Development.Dr. Newton has also served as Chair of ANRF’s Board of Directors and helped shape the vision for IBC prior to its launch. He holds a BS in Finance (CSU Northridge), MBA (UC Berkeley), and Doctorate in Business Administration (Case Western Reserve University).“I am honored to lead Immune Boost Capital at this pivotal moment for autoimmune innovation,” said Newton. “Too many transformative discoveries stall for lack of early-stage capital. IBC will provide funding to help researchers and entrepreneurs advance their breakthroughs to the point where they can attract traditional venture and strategic partners. By combining ANRF’s philanthropic legacy with a disciplined investment model, we aim to create a sustainable engine of hope for patients worldwide.”About Immune Boost CapitalImmune Boost Capital (IBC) is a philanthropic evergreen venture fund established by the Arthritis National Research Foundation to address the critical funding gap between academic discovery and commercial development in autoimmune disease. IBC provides catalytic proof-of-concept capital for early-stage companies and academic spinouts pursuing transformative diagnostics and therapeutics in autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. By reinvesting 100% of returns, IBC creates a sustainable engine to advance promising science toward patient impact.

