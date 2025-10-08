Arthritis National Research Foundation Launches Immune Boost Capital to Accelerate Early-Stage Autoimmune Innovation

New 501(c)(3) Subsidiary Will Provide Philanthropic Venture Capital for Proof-of-Concept Autoimmune Therapies and Diagnostics

We believe the time is now to bridge the widening gap between breakthrough science and therapeutic development.” — Emily Stormoen, ANRF CEO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF), a leading funder of early-stage autoimmune disease research, is proud to announce the formation of Immune Boost Capital (IBC) , a wholly owned 501(c)(3) subsidiary created to address a growing gap in therapeutic innovation. IBC is a philanthropic evergreen venture fund that will invest in promising autoimmune therapies and diagnostics at the earliest stages—where funding is scarce yet most critical. A natural extension of ANRF’s mission, IBC builds on the Foundation’s legacy of supporting pioneering science while operating as its own entity. ANRF’s research funding priorities and commitments remain unchanged, as IBC extends the organization’s ability to translate breakthrough research into real-world impact.As traditional sources of government and venture funding for early-stage life sciences continue to decline, IBC aims to fill this void by providing catalytic capital to help founders and researchers generate the proof-of-concept data needed to attract follow-on investment. By reinvesting all returns into future opportunities, IBC seeks to sustainably accelerate the discovery and development of transformative treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases affecting more than fifty-eight million Americans.“In the continuing quest to advance new therapies, ANRF is pleased to announce the formation of Immune Boost Capital, a new subsidiary of ANRF that will provide early-stage funding for promising candidates that require additional funding to reach a proof-of-concept phase that will support traditional venture funding,” said Emily Stormoen, CEO of ANRF and IBC liaison.Bridging Discovery and InvestmentIBC will make initial investments of up to $500,000 in academic spinouts and emerging biotech companies with compelling early data but limited access to capital. The fund is designed to de-risk innovations by supporting preclinical proof-of-concept work and development of candidates toward clinical testing, enabling companies to advance toward Series A readiness and attract strategic partnerships or venture investment.IBC has been launched with an initial capital contribution from ANRF, and fundraising efforts are underway to expand the fund through philanthropic contributions and aligned strategic partnerships. As a nonprofit venture philanthropy fund, IBC will not return profits to donors or management—100% of returns will be reinvested in the fund to further its mission.“We believe the time is now to bridge the widening gap between breakthrough science and therapeutic development,” added Stormoen. “Our grantees have already leveraged ANRF seed funding into over $600 million in NIH and DoD awards. Immune Boost Capital will take this impact one step further by helping scientists cross the translational chasm that stalls too many promising innovations.”Meeting an Unmet NeedRecent studies show that early-stage NIH grant funding has declined, while traditional venture investors increasingly prioritize later-stage, de-risked opportunities. This leaves a critical funding gap between academic discovery and Series A readiness. Moreover, autoimmune disease, one of the fastest-growing areas of unmet medical need, remains underfunded despite major therapeutic advances in adjacent indications.IBC intends to complement, and in some cases precede, NIH grants and SBIR awards by providing more flexible, timely capital that enables critical early validation work.IBC will harness the power of scientific expertise, donor engagement, and financial discipline to unlock new opportunities for patients.About Immune Boost CapitalImmune Boost Capital (IBC) is a philanthropic evergreen venture fund established by the Arthritis National Research Foundation to address the critical funding gap between academic discovery and commercial development in autoimmune disease. IBC provides catalytic proof-of-concept capital for early-stage companies and academic spinouts pursuing transformative diagnostics and therapeutics in autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. By reinvesting 100% of returns, IBC creates a sustainable engine to advance promising science toward patient impact.IBC’s Board of Directors includes seasoned biotech executives, investors, and scientists, including:Dr. Jeff Greenberg, VP and Chief Medical Officer, PPD CorEvitasDr. Leonard Dragone, Rheumatology and Autoantibody Disease Area Stronghold (DAS) Lead, J&J Innovative MedicineDr KT Moortgat, Managing Partner, Dalena CapitalDr. Piet van der Graaf, Senior VP, Quantitative Systems Pharmacology, CertaraDB Kartik, Former President & COO CorEvitas, Executive Advisor Cressey & Co.Ayo Akande, VP, Software Engineering (Retired), Dell TechnologiesImmune Boost Capital is currently accepting inquiries from potential donors, co-investors, and entrepreneurs. Interested parties are encouraged to visit www.immuneboostcapital.org or contact info@immuneboostcapital.org.

