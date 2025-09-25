ANRF Opens 2026–2027 Research Grants, Driving New Solutions for Arthritis and Autoimmune Diseases

From early support to lasting impact, ANRF grants launch the careers of scientists who transform the future of rheumatology.

Investing in early-career scientists allows us to foster the next generation of rheumatology leaders who can open doors to treatments that once seemed impossible.” — Emily Stormoen, ANRF CEO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For millions living with arthritis and autoimmune diseases, hope often starts in the lab. On October 1, 2025, the Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) will open applications for its 2026–2027 research grants , providing early-career scientists with the resources needed to pursue innovative projects with the potential to improve patient care. Applications will be accepted through January 9, 2026, with award decisions announced in April 2026.At a time when funding for early-career researchers is more competitive than ever, ANRF is stepping in to ensure that promising scientists have the resources to explore high-impact projects. These grants are designed to empower investigators poised to uncover new treatments, reveal underlying disease mechanisms, and ultimately improve the lives of 1 in 4 Americans living with these chronic conditions.“Year after year, these grants show how critical it is to support scientists at a stage when their ideas can lead to real breakthroughs,” said Emily Boyd Stormoen, CEO of ANRF. “Investing in early-career scientists allows us to foster the next generation of rheumatology leaders who can open doors to treatments that once seemed impossible.”This year, ANRF will award funding through four distinct mechanisms, each tailored to support investigators at pivotal stages of their careers:• Arthritis and Related Autoimmune Disease Research Grant – Supporting MD and/or PhD investigators approaching independence or in the early years of leading their own research programs.• Psoriatic Arthritis Research Grant – Supported by Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, this grant empowers early-career investigators to advance understanding and treatment of psoriatic arthritis and its underlying mechanisms.• Postdoctoral Research Fellowship for Physician–Scientists – For MD or MD/PhD physician–scientists currently in, or recently completing, an ACGME-accredited clinical rheumatology fellowship.• Rheum for Kids: Pediatric Joint and Skin Disease Research Grant – For MD and/or PhD researchers within seven years of completing their most recent stage of training, focused on pediatric joint and/or skin disease with strong mentorship support. Offered in collaboration with PeDRA.Applications are submitted between October 1 and January 9, after which ANRF’s Scientific Advisory Board, made up of leading experts in rheumatology, conducts a thorough review process and makes recommendations to ANRF’s Board of Directors. Funding decisions are announced in April, ensuring that awardees have the support and momentum to launch impactful research projects.“The need for scientific funding has never been more urgent,” said Craig Walsh, PhD, Chair of ANRF’s Scientific Advisory Board. “It’s inspiring to see the creativity, rigor, and passion in the applications we review. Supporting these early-career investigators is critical for sustaining the future of rheumatology research and ensuring that brilliant ideas do not go unfunded.”The ANRF EffectOver the years, ANRF funding has proven to be a launching pad for both scientific impact and career development. Awardees go on to secure substantial additional research funding—collectively, more than $836 million—to establish independent laboratories and dedicate their careers to advancing rheumatology. Research resulting from ANRF grants consistently ranks among the top 10% of PubMed-recognized publications, demonstrating that early support today becomes breakthroughs for patients tomorrow. In short, ANRF helps cultivate the scientists whose discoveries shape the future of care.These awards are made possible through the generosity of the ANRF community and educational grant support from Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. By supporting early-career investigators, ANRF is helping ensure that today’s bold ideas become tomorrow’s life-changing treatments for millions living with arthritis and autoimmune disease.For full eligibility details and to apply, visit curearthritis.org/research-grants

