Clickspace unveils new AI office hub to Accelerate Business Transformation in Montreal

Located in Montreal’s iconic 1 Chabanel building, the ClickSpace AI Hub anchors District Central’s growing innovation corridor. ClickSpace’s new AI hub offers a modern, collaborative environment designed for founders, data teams, and business leaders exploring artificial intelligence.

Canada's Minister of AI and Digital Innovation joins Montreal entrepreneurs to mark a new era of intelligent business at Clickspace launch event

With access to space, to expertise, and to peers, entrepreneurs at Clickspace AI will be able to turn software into sales and extend Montreal’s legacy as a world leader in AI.” — Margaux Chetrit

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClickSpace is slated to launch its new office hub dedicated to AI entrepreneurs and to businesses adopting AI, marking the real estate brand’s third community in Montreal. The daylong program will culminate in an evening reception featuring remarks from The Honourable Evan Solomon, Canada’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, followed by a business-focused fireside chat with local AI experts.This new hub extends a model that has proven its momentum. ClickSpace’s first community, created at the height of the pandemic to help e-commerce entrepreneurs rebuild; as well as its second community dedicated to women entrepreneurs are both at capacity.This new AI hub applies the same “community and capability” approach to an urgent need: giving founders and operators a place to learn, implement, and deploy AI responsibly. Members will have on-site technical support from Moshe Yalovsky, an AI educator who will also lead recurring masterclasses and open office hours to help non-technical leaders understand AI and move from demos to deployment.The launch program begins with a public Lunch-and-Learn masterclass led by Yalovsky, offering a practical 30/60/90-day AI adoption blueprint.In the evening, ClickSpace will host a cocktail reception for entrepreneurs, AI builders, and professional advisors focused on pragmatic AI adoption on the rooftop of District Central’s iconic 1 Chabanel building. Minister Solomon will address the audience on AI’s role in Canadian competitiveness, after which Maxime Cohen (McGill/Desautels), Maxime Boissonneault (Moov AI), Carolyne Pelletier (Reliant AI) and Behnaz Saboonchi (EY Parthenon) will share concrete tactics for delivering value quickly.“ClickSpace now spans three communities: e-commerce, women entrepreneurs, and AI adoption- built around the same idea: access,” said Margaux Chetrit, Clickspace’s managing director. “With access to space, to expertise, and to peers who are actually implementing, entrepreneurs will be able to turn software into sales and extend Montreal’s legacy as a world leader in artificial intelligence."

