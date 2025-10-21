FORSYTH, GA – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) will celebrate the achievements of employees and the contributions from community partners during its 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony, on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025 at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. The occasion will recognize the outstanding men and women who exemplify DCS’s mission to create opportunities for success and positive change in individual lives and communities across Georgia.

“This ceremony is an opportunity to recognize the driving force behind DCS’s success — our people,” said Commissioner Michael W. Nail. “As we celebrate our tenth anniversary, we not only look back with pride on all we’ve accomplished, but also look ahead to many more decades of positive outcomes. The nominees and award winners represent the very best of our legacy and the bright future ahead.”

As DCS reflects on a decade of service since its founding in 2015, the agency continues to advance its vision of creating opportunities for lasting change. The Annual Awards Ceremony serves as a reminder that DCS’s success is built on the dedication of its employees and the strength of its partnerships within communities across Georgia.

This year’s ceremony will recognize individuals and teams whose leadership, innovation, and professionalism have furthered the Department’s mission. The event will include the presentation of several prestigious awards:

Employee of the Year Awards: Recognizing outstanding sworn and non-sworn DCS employees who consistently deliver high-quality work and have made significant contributions within the criminal justice field.

Leadership Award: Acknowledging a DCS employee for exceptional performance in addressing issues and concerns that impact the agency’s work and environment.

Stakeholder Awards: Honoring public and private DCS stakeholders who further the DCS mission or make substantial contributions to supervisees and the general public, ultimately enhancing public safety and community welfare.

Tiffany Bishop Award: Recognizing exceptional DCS Officers within their first year of service who excel in their work and foster unity among colleagues and the community.

Heroism Award: Commending acts of heroism or outstanding deeds that resulted in the protection of life and property.

Customer Service Award: Recognizing a DCS employee who provides exceptional support to co-workers, supervisees, or the general public, contributing to public safety and community well-being.

Day Reporting Center Awards: Acknowledging the contributions made by Day Reporting Centers toward advancing the department's mission by offering opportunities for successful outcomes for those under supervision.

Innovation Award: Recognizing DCS employees who have initiated and implemented innovative best practices that create agency efficiencies, further the DCS mission, or make a significant contribution to supervisees and/or DCS officers and staff.

Circuit of the Year Award: Recognizing a DCS Circuit’s performance and accomplishments within the fiscal year.

Video Spotlight of the Year Award: Recognizing exemplary work by Community Supervision Officers in the field, demonstrating the highest standards of person-centered supervision and the use of Enhanced Supervision Program (ESP) skills.

In addition to these awards, the ceremony will celebrate the service of individuals who have reached milestones in their careers. This includes recipients of Command College scholarships, as well as those receiving Faithful Service Awards for 25, 30, and 35 years of dedicated service.

“As we look toward the future, we remain focused on what got us to this point: innovation, collaboration, and community impact,” said, Scott Maurer, DCS Chief of Staff. “Together, we will continue to build a safer Georgia and create opportunities for those we supervise to succeed,” he added.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, DCS protects and serves the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information about DCS, including annual reports and data dashboards, visit dcs.georgia.gov.