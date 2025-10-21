‘Ellie and the Big Pink Ball’ – A Heartwarming Tale of Family, Love, and Growing Up Together.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Kenny Wilson invites readers to re-experience the simple joys of childhood and the bond that keeps families together in his new children’s picture book, Ellie and the Big Pink Ball.Inspired by a true story, this beautifully illustrated book shows Ellie, a spirited young girl whose favorite toy—a bright pink ball—becomes a part of her adventures with her beloved grandparents, Grammy and Papaw. From sunny afternoons on the playground to all the family moments, Ellie’s days are filled with laughter, love, and connection.But as the seasons pass, Ellie begins to notice that her Big Pink Ball seems to be shrinking, which then becomes a reminder that we may outgrow the toys and moments of our childhood, but the love and memories will stay with us forever.“Ellie and the Big Pink Ball” is more than just a story—it is a reflection on growth, family, and connection. With heartfelt illustrations and a universal message, it’s a story that will touch the hearts of both children and adults alike.Available now: https://a.co/d/hG8SoJV About the AuthorKenny Wilson lives and works in central Oklahoma.For media inquiries:

