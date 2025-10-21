Derby Barracks / Crash / Arrest for Multiple Offenses
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5005716
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/21/2025 / 0849 hours
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Lowell
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Skylar Bergeron
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/21/2025, at approximately 0849 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover on VT RT 100 in Lowell, VT. Upon arrival it was learned the occupants of the vehicle fled the crash scene on foot and were later located on Carter Road. The operator was identified as Skylar Bergeron, 35. Bergeron first provided Troopers a false name.
Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling north on RT 100 and went off the roadway to the left and struck and damaged a portion of a driveway and a guy wire to a utility pole. Further investigation revealed Bergeron’s license to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended, he had active court ordered conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle and also had an active warrant for his arrest. The female passenger was transported from the scene by Newport EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. Bergeron was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks where he was processed for Crash – Duty to stop, Violation Conditions of Release, Operating After Suspension or Revocation of License, False Reports to Law Enforcement and was issued numerous traffic tickets. Prior to Bergeron being lodged at Northern State for his warrant he was medically cleared at North Country Hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
Lowell Fire, Newport Ambulance, Vermont Electric Coop. and M&A Auto assisted at the scene.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2025 0830 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.