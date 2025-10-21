Derby Barracks / Crash / Arrest for Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5005716

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/21/2025 / 0849 hours

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Lowell

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Skylar Bergeron

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/21/2025, at approximately 0849 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover on VT RT 100 in Lowell, VT. Upon arrival it was learned the occupants of the vehicle fled the crash scene on foot and were later located on Carter Road. The operator was identified as Skylar Bergeron, 35. Bergeron first provided Troopers a false name.

Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling north on RT 100 and went off the roadway to the left and struck and damaged a portion of a driveway and a guy wire to a utility pole. Further investigation revealed Bergeron’s license to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended, he had active court ordered conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle and also had an active warrant for his arrest. The female passenger was transported from the scene by Newport EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. Bergeron was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks where he was processed for Crash – Duty to stop, Violation Conditions of Release, Operating After Suspension or Revocation of License, False Reports to Law Enforcement and was issued numerous traffic tickets. Prior to Bergeron being lodged at Northern State for his warrant he was medically cleared at North Country Hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Lowell Fire, Newport Ambulance, Vermont Electric Coop. and M&A Auto assisted at the scene.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2025 0830 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881