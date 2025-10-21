Aircare International and Air Nurses Announce Partnership to Enhance In-Flight Medical Support for Business Aviation

Aircare International’s Karl Kamps and Air Nurses’ Ericka Essington celebrate their new partnership to expand in-flight medical support for business aviation clients.

Aircare International Partners with Air Nurses to Enhance In-Flight Medical Support for Business Aviation Clients

Working with Air Nurses allows us to maintain consistent safety and preparedness standards, while offering a seamless experience for both passengers and flight crews.” — Karl Kamps, VP of Crew Staffing and Emergency Telemedicine

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aircare International , a global provider of in-flight medical support and emergency telemedicine , has announced a partnership with Air Nurses , a provider of professional medical escort services. The partnership is designed to improve the availability and quality of medical support for business aviation clients.“Air Nurses fills a critical gap for business aviation clients when medical escort is needed,” said Ericka Essington, Founder & CEO of Air Nurses. “Our speed of response, clinical caliber, and discretion align with Aircare International’s standards of safety and preparedness, which is why we have chosen them as our primary partner for emergency in-flight telemedicine support.”A medical escort or companion provides non-emergency monitoring and support for passengers during travel, focusing on comfort and continuity of care. A certified flight nurse (CFRN), however, is trained and credentialed to deliver advanced medical care in the air. These nurses understand flight operations, cabin safety, and the physiological effects of altitude, allowing them to manage more complex medical situations during transport.Through this partnership, clients will have access to coordinated medical services that combine Aircare International’s expertise in emergency telemedicine with Air Nurses’ clinical team. This approach is intended to provide rapid deployment of medical professionals who meet high standards of care and operational reliability.“This partnership enables us to provide clients with timely access to experienced medical professionals during flights,” said Karl Kamps, Vice President of Crew Staffing and Emergency Telemedicine at Aircare International. “Working with Air Nurses allows us to maintain consistent safety and preparedness standards, while offering a seamless experience for both passengers and flight crews.”The collaboration highlights both companies’ commitment to delivering professional, dependable medical support services for the business aviation sector. By combining resources and expertise, Aircare International and Air Nurses aim to improve operational readiness and support clients’ medical needs in a range of situations.The partnership ensures that business aviation operators can rely on coordinated services for in-flight medical escort, offering assurance to passengers and flight crews. Services are designed to meet clinical and safety standards while providing clear communication and logistical support.For more information about Aircare International, visit www.aircareinternational.com For more information about Air Nurses, visit www.airnurses.com ABOUT AIRCARE INTERNATIONALFor over 40 years, Aircare International has provided peace of mind to aviation organizations as a trusted partner for safety training, telemedicine, and staffing services. Based in Tacoma, WA, Aircare specializes in addressing the intricate challenges of aviation safety with unmatched expertise and commitment.ABOUT AIR NURSESAir Nurses provides specialized in-flight medical escort services for business aviation clients, offering highly trained medical professionals who deliver expert care, rapid response, and discreet support. The company is committed to safety, professionalism, and reliability, ensuring seamless medical assistance for passengers whenever and wherever it is needed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.