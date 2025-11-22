Puyallup Roofing Company Announces Prestigious IKO ROOFPRO Partnership

Puyallup Roofing Company work truck outside a local home.

PUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puyallup Roofing Company LLC , a trusted roofing contractor serving Pierce County and the greater Puget Sound region, has officially joined the IKO ROOFPRO Contractor Program, a prestigious network of certified IKO roofing professionals recognized for excellence in installation, craftsmanship, and customer care. Through this partnership, Puyallup Roofing Company now provides homeowners access to extended IKO warranty coverage, premium materials, and the confidence that comes from working with a vetted and certified IKO roofing expert.The IKO ROOFPRO program was established to connect homeowners with professional roofing contractors who meet IKO’s highest standards of workmanship and service. Membership in this program is available only to select roofing companies that demonstrate consistent quality, integrity, and expertise in installing IKO roofing systems. “Partnering with IKO allows us to deliver the highest quality roofing systems available today with materials that stand up to the Pacific Northwest’s toughest weather and uphold our promise of craftsmanship and reliability,” said Scott Huesby, Co-Owner of Puyallup Roofing Company LLC.“This collaboration means our customers get the best of both worlds: IKO’s proven performance and our local team’s hands-on expertise,” added Josh Massey, Co-Owner of Puyallup Roofing Company LLC. “It’s a combination built to protect homes for decades, with warranties that reflect the strength and trust of the IKO brand.”IKO is internationally recognized for producing premium roofing shingles designed to perform under extreme conditions, including the Pacific Northwest’s heavy rainfall, wind, and seasonal temperature shifts. Their popular lines, such as IKO Dynasty and IKO Nordic, are built with reinforcement technology for superior wind resistance and feature algae-resistant granules for lasting curb appeal. Combined with Puyallup Roofing’s professional installation, homeowners can expect both beauty and performance that endure for years to come.“At Puyallup Roofing Company, we believe in doing things right the first time, and that starts with people,” said Huesby. “We’ve always said building strong relationships with our customers is just as important as installing strong roofs. Partnering with IKO reinforces that philosophy by allowing us to provide products and warranties that are built to last, just like the relationships we value.”For Puyallup Roofing Company, inclusion in the IKO ROOFPRO Contractor Program marks an important step forward in its mission to deliver top-quality roofing systems backed by strong manufacturer partnerships. This certification enhances the company’s ability to provide added value, including upgraded warranty protection, exclusive access to IKO’s product innovations, and ongoing training to stay current with the latest installation best practices.Homeowners throughout Puyallup, Tacoma, and the greater South Sound area can now benefit from this collaboration by choosing a roofing contractor that combines local craftsmanship with global product excellence. With IKO’s premium materials and Puyallup Roofing Company's experienced installation team, property owners can expect a roof that delivers on durability, performance, and peace of mind. For more information on this new partnership or to receive a free roofing estimate , contact Puyallup Roofing Company LLC.ABOUT PUYALLUP ROOFING COMPANY LLCPuyallup Roofing Company LLC is a locally owned and operated roofing contractor serving residential and commercial clients across Western Washington. The company provides roof replacements, repairs, inspections, and maintenance with a focus on craftsmanship, customer relationships, and integrity. Known for reliable service and attention to detail, Puyallup Roofing Company is committed to providing roofing systems that stand the test of time.

