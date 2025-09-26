Steve Garlock Equipment Inc. Announces Ownership Transition and New Branch in Tukwila

Steve Garlock Equipment Inc. logo.

Steve Garlock Equipment Inc. transitions to new ownership under Katee Williams and announces new Tukwila branch opening Oct. 15.

Our goal is to keep providing the reliable service that contractors have come to expect from Steve Garlock Equipment Inc., while also growing and adapting to the changing needs of the industry” — Katee Williams, President of Steve Garlock Equipment Inc.d

TUKWILA, WA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Garlock Equipment Inc ., a trusted provider of roofing equipment and services for more than 26 years, announces a change in ownership. Katee Williams, an experienced professional with extensive knowledge of the roofing industry, has assumed ownership of the company from founder Steve Garlock.Williams brings more than 25 years of experience in roofing distribution and operations. She began her career at 19 with Westar Building Products and joined Stoneway Roofing Supply in 1998. Over the course of her career, Williams has held positions in sales, accounting, administration, and purchasing. She managed a large commercial and residential branch, adding to her well-rounded experience in the field, gaining comprehensive insight into the operational and customer service aspects of the industry.Her background in both residential and commercial roofing positions her to continue the company’s commitment to serving contractors and clients across multiple market segments. Williams had prior business dealings with Steve Garlock Equipment Inc. previously and is familiar with the company’s operations and longstanding reputation for reliable service.As part of the transition, Steve Garlock Equipment Inc. is opening a new location in Tukwila, WA, scheduled to officially open on October 15. The company has also expanded its team, hiring a regional outside sales representative and an additional repair technician to support growing customer needs.Williams emphasized continuity of service and dedication to customer satisfaction as a primary focus of her leadership. “Our goal is to keep providing the reliable service that contractors have come to expect from Steve Garlock Equipment Inc., while also growing and adapting to the changing needs of the industry," she said.Steve Garlock Equipment Inc. remains committed to providing high-quality roofing equipment, repair services, and support to contractors throughout the region. With new leadership, an expanded team, and an additional location, the company is well-positioned to continue its long-standing tradition of reliability and service excellence.For more information, visit www.stevegarlockequip.com ABOUT STEVE GARLOCK EQUIPMENT INCFounded in 1997, Steve Garlock Equipment Inc. is a roofing equipment specialist serving contractors in Oregon, Washington, and the Western States. The company offers products and services from Garlock, Leister, Garlock Safety, and Winco Generators, and is an authorized Leister Service Center, committed to providing reliable service and expert support to both residential and commercial roofing professionals.

