Pluto7 Earns Google Cloud Data Analytics Specialization to Power Real-Time, AI-Driven Planning

Planning in a Box-Pi Agent goes beyond visibility, enabling control, clarity and automated decisions. Google Cloud’s specialization highlights our focus on delivering the right data at the right time.” — Manju Devadas, CEO of Pluto7

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pluto7, a Google Cloud Premier Level partner and the company behind the Planning in a Box AI Platform, announced today that it has renewed and earned the Google Cloud Specialization in Data Analytics – Services, affirming its technical excellence and real-world impact in helping businesses turn data into action. This achievement further reinforces Pluto7’s mission to enable planners and supply chain leaders to plan differently and act in real time.This recognition highlights Pluto7’s ability to solve one of the most pressing problems businesses face today in supply chain and manufacturing with Planning in a Box with Pi Agent on Google Agentspace: how to move from fragmented, delayed reporting to real-time, intelligent decision-making. By unifying complex data ecosystems using the Google Cloud Cortex Framework within Planning in a Box as MDM, and applying advanced analytics on Google Cloud infrastructure, Pluto7 delivers measurable outcomes in areas such as inventory optimization, demand forecasting, and supply chain planning.Planning in a Box with Pi Agent: Purpose-Built for Business AgilityAt the center of Pluto7’s success is Planning in a Box with Pi Agent, an AI platform that combines deep data ingestion, a centralized Master Ledger, and intelligent orchestration. Designed for rapid deployment and native integration with SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, and other systems, Planning in a Box brings structure to chaos - organizing structured and unstructured data across departments into a single, trusted source of truth.That data is then activated through Pi Agent, a generative AI layer that transforms how business users interact with data via Google Agentspace. Built using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, Cortex Framework, and Google Gemini 2.0 models, Pi Agent enables users to ask business questions in natural language and receive precise, context-aware responses.Pi Agent: Multi-Agent Intelligence Made for PlannersUnlike static dashboards or siloed analytics tools, Pi Agent operates as a multi-agent system that proactively supports planning workflows. Each specialized agent is built for a specific role:1. Ron forecasts demand using internal and external signals2. Kassy optimizes inventory positioning based on supply chain constraints3. Alex simulates the financial impact of planning decisions4. Bob detects and mitigates manufacturing defects in real timeThese agents function as an intelligent team, coordinating via a shared data layer - the Master Ledger acting as an MDM - to drive proactive insights, not just reactive analysis. This allows planning teams to move beyond spreadsheets and point solutions and into a state of continuous, intelligent planning, like a ride-share smartphone app.With Pluto7’s approach, planning becomes a dynamic loop: data is ingested in real time, analyzed through specialized AI agents, and converted into recommendations and actions that are transparent, explainable, and actionable.Built on Google Cloud. Designed for Business Outcomes.Planning in a Box with Pi Agent is built on Google Cloud to enable scalability, security, and performance. Businesses benefit from:1. Installations in under 2 hours2. Initial ROI in just 4 weeks3. Secure deployment within their own Google Cloud tenant4. Prebuilt connectors for SAP, NetSuite, Oracle, Salesforce, and more5. Natural language interaction across desktop, mobile, and AR interfacesThe platform also leverages Google Agentspace to orchestrate task coordination, memory recall, and intent-based planning flows across agents. This helps ensure cross-functional alignment between supply chain, finance, manufacturing, and marketing without manual handoffs.Data Strategy That Moves with Your BusinessPluto7’s specialization in data analytics is rooted in its practical success: helping businesses unify siloed data, remove planning latency, and convert lagging reports into real-time decision signals. Rather than forcing companies to rebuild their architecture, Planning in a Box works with what’s already in place - bringing AI planning to life in weeks, not years.And with Pi Agent embedded across use cases - from inventory visibility and demand sensing to marketing ROI optimization and defect detection - businesses don’t need to boil the ocean. They start with one use case and scale as they go.To Learn MoreTo request a demo, get pricing details, or see use cases in action, visit Pluto7.com or search “Planning in a Box with Pi Agent” on Google Cloud Marketplace About Pluto7Pluto7 is a leader in leveraging AI to transform supply chains, customer experiences, and manufacturing operations. Focused on accelerating enterprise AI adoption, Pluto7 helps organizations quickly unlock the potential of AI, driving faster time to value, reduced costs, and increased operational efficiency. Their flagship product, the Planning in a Box - Pi Agent Platform, empowers businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions and streamline processes across the board. With AI Agents for supply chain, Pluto7 enhances decision-making, inventory management, and overall supply chain optimization.

Pi Agent on Google Agentspace – Supply Chain Twin in your GCP Tenant. Demand. Inventory. Margins.

