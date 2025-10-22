Community Family Centers Expands STEAM Program with ViaPath Foundation Support

Community Family Centers expands its STEAM program, thanks to new support from ViaPath Foundation, offering more opportunities for youth learning.

We are proud to invest in Community Family Centers, which is dedicated to providing essential educational resources and mentorship opportunities that promote resilience and hope.” — Jessica Artz, Co-Chair of the ViaPath Foundation

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ViaPath Foundation proudly announces Community Family Centers (CFC) in Houston as one of the esteemed recipients of its 2025 Impact Grants, receiving $15,000 in support of its ongoing youth empowerment and family education initiatives. This recognition highlights CFC’s exemplary work in empowering at-risk youth and their families through innovative programs and community engagement.

Established to provide essential resources for self-sufficiency, Community Family Centers serves the local community by creating a nurturing environment where children can thrive, and adults can enhance their skills. This commitment to fostering holistic development within the family unit positions CFC as a critical partner in building stronger communities and promoting cultural understanding.

The ViaPath Foundation, established in 2022 by ViaPath Technologies, is dedicated to enhancing opportunities for at-risk youth across the nation. The grant awarded to CFC will specifically support the Magnolia Park STEAM Program, which aims to provide underserved youth with access to high-quality Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education. This initiative not only empowers young learners but also promotes CFC as a valuable “third space” for the community.

“At-risk youth face numerous hurdles that often limit their potential,” said Jessica Artz, Co-Chair of the ViaPath Foundation. “Through this grant, we are proud to invest in Community Family Centers, which is committed to providing vital educational resources, mentorship opportunities, and a supportive environment that fosters resilience and hope.”

The impact of the Magnolia Park STEAM Program extends beyond individual educational success: it strengthens the resilience of families and the broader community. By prioritizing educational advancement and community engagement, CFC exemplifies the values that the ViaPath Foundation champions.

“Together, we can cultivate a supportive environment where children can heal, learn, and flourish,” added Shirley Moore Smeal, Co-Chair of the ViaPath Foundation. “Community Family Centers is a beacon of hope in the Houston area, and we are grateful to partner with them in their mission.”

“We are honored to receive this grant from the ViaPath Foundation,” said Maritza Guerrero, President and CEO of Community Family Centers. “This support allows us to continue creating opportunities for children and families in Houston’s East End to grow, learn, and reach their full potential. We are deeply grateful for partners like ViaPath who share our vision for strong, thriving communities.”

As part of its ongoing celebration of creativity and learning, Community Family Centers invites the community to its Halloween STEAM Celebration on Thursday, October 30th, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at the John P. McGovern Building. Families are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes and enjoy an evening. Guests can also purchase unique creations from CFC’s 3D Printing Program, supporting young innovators and taking home a one-of-a-kind Halloween souvenir.

For additional information about the ViaPath Foundation and its grant programs, please visit www.viapathfoundation.org

About ViaPath Foundation

Founded in 2022, the ViaPath Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals affected by incarceration and their families. Through innovative programs and partnerships, the Foundation provides support and resources that foster resilience and promote success. For more information, please visit https://www.viapathfoundation.org/

About Community Family Centers

Community Family Centers (CFC) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to equipping families with the tools they need to become self-sufficient and contributing members of their community. Founded in 1972, CFC has grown into a vital agency serving over 24,000 clients yearly.

CFC educates individuals, supports families, and strengthens the community through various community-based social and educational services for low-income families in Houston’s East End. We fulfill our mission by providing a safe and nurturing environment that enables children to excel, promoting opportunities for adults to learn, and fostering cultural understanding and community partnerships. At CFC, we believe in the power of education, support, and collaboration to transform lives and build a stronger, more resilient community.

