ViaPath Foundation Announces 2025 Grant Award Recipients, Enhancing Opportunities for At-Risk Youth

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ViaPath Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 grant awards, recognizing 14 outstanding organizations dedicated to empowering at-risk youth. Each grantee plays a vital role in advancing the Foundation’s mission to provide hope and meaningful opportunities that lead to real-world success.

Established in 2022 by ViaPath Technologies, a leader in innovative technology solutions, the ViaPath Foundation is dedicated to expanding opportunities for at-risk youth nationwide. The grants will support both new and existing programs designed to protect, empower, and inspire young people facing significant challenges.

“At-risk youth face tremendous challenges that can limit their opportunities and potential,” said Jessica Artz, Co-Chair of the ViaPath Foundation. “Through these grants, we are investing in programs that provide vital resources and support, while also fostering resilience, hope, and real-world success.”

The statistics are sobering; nearly half of all incarcerated individuals are parents to minors, leaving more than 5 million children in the United States affected by a parent's absence. While this group faces unique challenges, they are part of a much larger population of at-risk youth who deal with barriers such as poor academic performance, health disparities, and limited opportunities—factors that can significantly impact their futures.

The 2025 grant recipients include:

● Amachi Pittsburgh

● BLESSED Ministries

● Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area

● City of Refuge

● Comfort Cases

● Community Family Centers

● Foster Love

● HopeTree Family Services

● Osborne Association

● Reading Legacies

● Safe Streets Campaign

● Teacher’s Pet - Dogs and Kids Learning Together

● SMART Reading

● This is Me

These organizations, representing diverse communities nationwide, are united in their mission to create a supportive environment where children can heal and thrive. Grants awarded range from $5,000 to $15,000, enabling these impactful programs to expand their reach and strengthen their initiatives.

“We believe in the power of community and collaboration to transform lives,” added Shirley Moore Smeal, Co-Chair, ViaPath Foundation. “Together, we can create a brighter future for these children and break the cycle of trauma associated with parental incarceration.”

For further information about the ViaPath Foundation and details about the grant program, please visit https://www.viapathfoundation.org/.

About ViaPath Foundation

Founded in 2022, the ViaPath Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals affected by incarceration and their families. Through innovative programs and partnerships, the Foundation provides support and resources that foster resilience and promote success. For more information, please visit https://www.viapathfoundation.org/.



