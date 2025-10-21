ViaPath, TalentGro, SME & Work Well Launch New Workforce Programs in Tennessee Department of Corrections

Our partnership with TalentGro and SME represents a significant step forward in our dedication to facilitating the development of a more skilled workforce from within our correctional facilities.” — Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies is proud to announce its partnership with TalentGro, SME, and Work Well to launch a comprehensive suite of workforce development programs aimed at improving employment opportunities for incarcerated persons in the Tennessee Department of Corrections. This initiative is designed to equip participants with essential skills and job training, supporting successful reintegration into the workforce.

TalentGro, a leader in workforce development, will serve as the apprenticeship sponsor responsible for designing and overseeing apprenticeship programs for employers within the manufacturing and logistics sectors. By collaborating with local industry leaders, TalentGro aims to create pathways for participants to transition smoothly into sustainable careers.

SME, the nonprofit association committed to building and expanding North America's talent and capabilities and accelerating advanced manufacturing technologies, will provide competency-based training through Tooling U-SME, the leading provider of manufacturing training solutions. The training will combine on-the-job training (OJT) with online learning through Related Training Instruction (RTI), featuring tailored apprenticeship frameworks that include high-demand roles such as Computer Numerical Control machinists, electrical technicians, mechatronics technicians, and more. This approach ensures that apprentices acquire industry-recognized credentials upon completion.

“Our partnership with TalentGro and SME represents a significant step forward in our dedication to facilitating the development of a more skilled workforce from within our correctional facilities,” said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. “We believe that providing access to meaningful training and education will empower individuals to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to their communities.”

Work Well adds an essential dimension to this initiative by addressing the real-world challenges that often derail career success. As a nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals overcome personal and financial difficulties, Work Well offers comprehensive, hands-on case management that extends beyond referrals. Through problem-solving, crisis navigation, and access to emergency financial support, Work Well ensures that participants can focus on their training without the distraction of unmet basic needs.

In addition, Work Well leverages its nationwide network of community partnerships to connect individuals to housing, transportation, and other vital resources, reducing the sense of desperation that too often leads to setbacks. By treating each participant as a whole person, Work Well enhances job readiness, fosters long-term stability, and cultivates a workforce that employers can rely on.

Together, these organizations are dedicated to cultivating a robust talent pipeline that not only empowers individuals to achieve lasting career success, but also benefits employers. The collaboration underscores a shared vision of transforming lives through education, skill development, and support.

For more information about this partnership and upcoming programs, please visit www.viapath.com.

###

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath Technologies provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com.

About TalentGro

TalentGro is dedicated to closing the skills gap through innovative upskilling and talent development solutions. Utilizing the proven Registered Apprenticeship model—an effective blend of education and hands-on training—TalentGro supports employers in enhancing their workforce while providing employees with opportunities to "earn and learn" on the job. This approach delivers measurable return on investment through improved recruiting and retention. Our team partners with employers to develop, launch, and fund Registered Apprenticeships, thereby fostering a stronger and more skilled workforce for the future.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates the adoption of new technology and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs innovative solutions to understand and solve problems, advancing the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

About Work Well

Work Well is a national leader in holistic case management and wraparound support services that help people move from crisis to stability. Through innovative programs like the Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Program (BEEP), grant and foundation management, and employer partnerships that address workforce retention, Work Well combines problem-solving, advocacy, financial literacy, and resource navigation to ensure employees and program participants succeed both at work and at home. By reducing barriers to employment and providing immediate, practical solutions, Work Well delivers lasting outcomes that benefit individuals, families, and employers alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.