Thrive Buildings Launches as Independent Company to Accelerate Its Growth

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive Buildings, providers of turnkey managed services solutions, today its incorporation as an independent company to help accelerate growth and provide a foundational platform to expand over the next decade, delivering turnkey managed services solutions for clients to optimize operations, reduce energy spend, upgrade aging critical facilities, embed sustainable technologies, and most importantly, improve health, safety, and compliance outcomes.

As part of the transition, several team members have moved from Aircuity into key roles at Thrive Buildings, ensuring continuity of expertise and execution capabilities. Dan Diehl, formerly CEO of Aircuity, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Thrive Buildings, leading the new organization’s strategy and growth. Diehl will remain active advising Aircuity and supporting its continued technology evolution via the upcoming hire of a new hire chief product officer/chief technology officer.

Thrive was created to remove the friction holding organizations back from truly optimizing their critical facilities. After more than a decade of experience and seeing that less than 10% of the overall market of existing mission-critical facilities has achieved what others have already demonstrated, Thrive was founded on the idea of providing a turnkey, simple, and easy approach to deliver measurable and rapid ROI for owners and operators

Thrive sees a rapid growth opportunity due to several compounding market factors, including: an aging and stressed power grid (with electricity prices up 267% in areas near AI data centers) reduction in facilities and administrative recoverable costs for higher educational research, energy resiliency, and strong and growing demand for operational efficiency while maintaining compliance and safety.

“Thrive Buildings was created to help our customers meet the changing demands of research facilities,” said Dan Diehl, CEO of Thrive Buildings. “We’re excited about the market adoption of Thrive and it highlights that we are listening to our customers. Offering turnkey solutions with an innovative and shared risk model makes large-scale programmatic efficiency achievable. Although Thrive was started before today’s widespread higher education research funding cuts, it is extremely well positioned and experienced in helping universities meet mandated reductions in operating costs. Being involved in the built environment for over 30 years, I have never seen a more important and urgent time to optimize these critical assets and to be able to do this in a win-win-win approach makes success for all constituents achievable.”

Thrive’s approach is technology-agnostic but with a strong belief that the future of smart buildings and the potential of AI lies in the adoption of an Independent Data Layer (IDL). As part of its growth, Thrive is taking an active role in helping our clients achieve this vision. Thrive will continue to leverage best-in-class technologies like Aircuity but also continue to layer in sustaining services under our ThriveIQ platform. Aircuity will continue to operate as an independent brand with a world-class global representative distribution and execution network and Thrive will work closely with these partners to give an internationally scalable footprint.

With a focus on optimization across a wide range of operational aspects, Thrive Buildings is redefining how institutions modernize and manage their critical environments.

ABOUT THRIVE BUILDINGS

Thrive Buildings delivers a seamless, turnkey solution for EH&S professionals to enhance lab safety, ensure compliance, and optimize airflow. By integrating real-time IAQ data with advanced risk assessments, we provide actionable insights that ensure air quality, reduce energy waste, and maintain safe working environments in high-performance labs. Additionally, Thrive helps lab owners achieve their carbon reduction goals through the combination of innovative funding, leveraging of rebate incentives, and carbon penalty avoidance with best-in-class technology for maximized efficiency gains. Thrive implements projects nationwide and operates out of Norwood, MA and Philadelphia, PA. A new website is under development and will launch by year end. To learn more about us and the clients we serve visit us at thrivebuildings.com.

