Aircuity Introduces Adaptive Airflow Application for Cleanrooms

Energy savings from using adaptive airflow

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircuity (www.aircuity.com), the global leader in creating healthy and sustainable buildings announced the launch of its cleanroom application that delivers adaptive airflow for cleanrooms allowing for carbon reduction, energy savings and precisely controlled IAQ.

Aircuity’s cleanroom application delivers precise multi-parameter IAQ measurement to enable adaptive airflow in cleanrooms of ISO 7 and 8. The platform dynamically adjusts air change rates based on continuously monitored particle levels. Airflow is optimized when particle levels are low and increased as levels rise to ensure compliance with ISO standards.

Cleanrooms are the most energy intensive spaces per square foot in the built environment. Aircuity’s adaptive airflow provides a better data driven approach to maintaining stringent requirements while allowing clients to address these impactful areas in their pursuit of net zero and energy independence.

The company has successfully implemented their platform in other critical environments such as labs and vivaria for over 20 years proving its ability to effectively measure and maintain cleanliness requirements while also providing insightful data, if or when systems mechanical and filtration systems aren’t working as intended. The implementation of adaptive airflow in cleanrooms as either a retrofit or new construction will result in one of the most impactful energy and carbon conservation measures available.

"We are thrilled to launch this new application and offer a proven solution to help our life science clients reduce the carbon footprint of their cleanrooms," said Aircuity's CEO, Dan Diehl. "This is a great next step for our customers that have already optimized airflow in their laboratories and vivaria and want to address cleanrooms in their portfolio for another significant reduction in energy and carbon emissions."

