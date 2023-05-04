Aircuity Named Diamond Sponsor of I2SL Labs2Zero Program

We believe that the Labs2Zero program is an important initiative in the effort to globally decarbonize the built environment.” — Dan Diehl

NORWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircuity (www.aircuity.com), the global leader in creating healthy and sustainable buildings announced today that it has become a Diamond sponsor of the International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories (I2SL) Labs2Zero program.

The Labs2Zero program recognizes that laboratories are an integral part of an organization’s net zero emissions strategy. It is comprised of a variety of options and information that address both the complexity of laboratories and the need to make them more efficient while reducing the emissions associated with their building and operations. As a Diamond sponsor, Aircuity will serve as a member of the Labs2Zero Leadership Council and help advance the program’s goals.

“We are thrilled to be a Diamond sponsor of the I2SL Labs2Zero program,” said Aircuity CEO Dan Diehl. “At Aircuity, we are committed to helping our customers achieve their sustainability and carbon reduction goals, and we believe that the Labs2Zero program is an important initiative in the effort to globally decarbonize the built environment. We look forward to collaborating with I2SL and the program’s other sponsors to help drive positive change in laboratory operations.”

Aircuity’s solutions allow laboratory owners and operators to optimize the airflow in their labs which greatly reduces HVAC energy use and carbon emissions. The company’s platform uses their patented technology to accurately match ventilation levels to current requirements and provide analytics which enable clients to view conditions in the lab along with energy and IAQ insight.

“We are excited to welcome Aircuity as a Diamond sponsor of the Labs2Zero program,” said Gordon Sharp, President of I2SL. “Their decades of expertise in lab energy efficiency will be invaluable as we work together to help laboratory owners and operators reduce their environmental impact and operating costs.”



ABOUT AIRCUITY

Aircuity is the 20-year leader in reducing carbon emissions and creating healthier indoor environments. Commercial, institutional and lab building owners can protect occupants, improve employee productivity and wellness, lower operating costs, and verifiably reduce energy use by as much as 60 percent. Headquartered in Norwood, MA, Aircuity’s solutions have benefited organizations such as Google, SUNY, Eli Lilly, Takeda, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of California-Irvine. For additional information on the company and its solutions, please visit: www.aircuity.com.

ABOUT I2SL

I2SL is nonprofit educational organization dedicated to advancing sustainable laboratories and decarbonizing labs globally. It represents professionals and institutions who own, operate, design, engineer, and build laboratories that work to reduce energy, water, waste, and greenhouse gas emissions. To learn more please visit: www.i2sl.org.