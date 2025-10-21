Recognizing National School Bus Safety Week from October 20-24, 2025

From October 20-24, 2025, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is recognizing National School Bus Safety Week, an annual observance dedicated to promoting the safety and well-being of the millions of students who depend on school transportation safety.

Eighty percent of Maine students ride school buses to school every school day. This important week serves as a powerful reminder of the shared responsibility among drivers, students, parents, caregivers, educators, and communities to ensure that every child’s journey to and from school is safe. Schoolbus safety should be everyone’s priority, every day.

As such, the Maine DOE would like to share the following information from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS):

This year, we unite under the theme: “Safe Stops. Stronger Communities.” Every stop is a chance to protect lives. When we choose safety, we’re not just preventing crashes; we’re strengthening the very communities we love. Together, we can protect every journey, ensuring safety at every stop!

Every school day, millions of children take their seats on a yellow school bus—the safest way to and from school. Yet, safety doesn’t stop at the bus doors. It requires every driver, every lawmaker, every community member to take responsibility. When red lights flash and the stop-arm is extended, we all have one simple choice: Stop.

NASDPTS reports that drivers illegally pass stopped school buses more than 39 million times each year. Each violation represents more than a statistic—it is a moment when a child’s life is in danger. While we’ve seen progress with a 13% reduction in violations this past year, far too many risks remain on our roadways.

Please find a NASDPTS – National School Bus Safety Week PSA for sharing purposes here.