Our Courses and Events

Over the past years, we have diversified the mode of delivery of training, with e-Learning courses now accounting for one-third of all events and with over 5,000 learners from all corners of the world benefitting from our virtual learning environment. We also engage in training-related and other advisory support services to governments at achieving broader social and economic development outcomes, such as developing institutional capacities.

For more information about categories of courses and events currently offered, please see below.