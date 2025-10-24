CIFAL Bangkok Launches Training on Sustainable Leadership in Crisis

22 October 2025, Bangkok, Thailand - The International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders in Bangkok (CIFAL Bangkok), an affiliated training centre of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), has announced the launch of a leadership training titled “Sustainable Leadership in Crisis”, to be held from 18 to 22 November 2025.

Amid the increasing frequency of natural disasters, human-made incidents, and security challenges, the training aims to enhance leadership capabilities in crisis management and decision-making. In collaboration with the Human Development Forum Foundation (HDFF), the training is designed to strengthen participants’ awareness, adaptability, and competence in navigating complex and high-pressure environments across humanitarian, business, and community settings.

The four-day in-person training will combine simulations, expert-led sessions, and interactive discussions delivered by experienced trainers. Participants will explore key topics such as situational awareness, risk mapping, mitigation measures, and psychological first aid, gaining both theoretical understanding and practical skills to lead effectively during crises.

Tailored for leaders from the public and private sectors, including business executives, government officials, academics, and personnel from the United Nations and non-governmental organizations, the training integrates international best practices and standards. Through these trainings, CIFAL Bangkok continues to strengthen its commitment to enhancing emergency management and promoting sustainable leadership in times of crisis.