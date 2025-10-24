UNITAR and FIA Promote Road Safety in Asia-Pacific

In an effort to tackle the global crisis of road traffic collisions, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) have officially launched the second phase of their worldwide initiative “Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life” (SM4A4L) for the Asia-Pacific region. This launch, which took place in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from 7 - 8 October 2025, marks a milestone in the determination to reduce preventable deaths and injuries on the region’s roads.

Every year, millions of people are victims of road crashes, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable road users, such as children, pedestrians, and older adults. The SM4A4L initiative is designed to forge a global community of road safety leaders, promoting collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the execution of practical projects for a safer future.

The launch session brought together representatives from FIA Clubs across the Asia-Pacific region, with the primary objective of establishing a solid framework for the development of localised pilot projects. The event focused on rigorous training for the formulation of practical projects, highlighting the adoption of an evidence-based methodology and the fundamental Safe System Approach.

Participants gained a deep understanding of the programme's objectives and structure, addressing specific challenges in their countries. A highlight of the agenda included the analysis of “The Slow Zones, Safe Zones Programme in Pleiku City, Vietna” as an exemplary case study of the Safe System Approach.