2025 Joint New Zealand-Sweden-UNITAR High-Level Fifth Committee Briefing

H.E. Ms. Carolyn Schwalger, Permanent Representative of New Zealand, opened the programme with welcoming remarks, setting the stage for a High-Level Segment on the UN Regular Budget 2026. The panel, moderated by Mr. Marco Suazo, Head of the UNITAR office in New York, featured Under-Secretary-General Ms. Catherine Pollard, Mr. Chandramouli Ramanathan, Assistant Secretary-General and UN Controller; Mr. Lionelito Berridge, Secretary of the Administrative and Budgetary Committee; and Ms. Felista Ondari, Executive Secretary of the ACABQ. Their interventions, followed by a Q&A, allowed ambassadors to directly engage with senior Secretariat officials and gain valuable insights on current budgetary priorities and institutional dynamics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.