2025 Joint New Zealand-Sweden-UNITAR High-Level Fifth Committee Briefing

H.E. Ms. Carolyn Schwalger, Permanent Representative of New Zealand, opened the programme with welcoming remarks, setting the stage for a High-Level Segment on the UN Regular Budget 2026. The panel, moderated by Mr. Marco Suazo, Head of the UNITAR office in New York, featured Under-Secretary-General Ms. Catherine Pollard, Mr. Chandramouli Ramanathan, Assistant Secretary-General and UN Controller; Mr. Lionelito Berridge, Secretary of the Administrative and Budgetary Committee; and Ms. Felista Ondari, Executive Secretary of the ACABQ. Their interventions, followed by a Q&A, allowed ambassadors to directly engage with senior Secretariat officials and gain valuable insights on current budgetary priorities and institutional dynamics.

Distribution channels: International Organizations


