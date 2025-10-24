Texas Cannabis Clinic Now Providing More Relief to Patients Statewide

Newly Enacted Law Includes Chronic Pain and Other Conditions Under Compassionate Use Program

The right prescription for cannabis can be life-changing for many people who have found little to no relief from traditional pharmaceuticals or don’t do well with them.” — Dr Matthew Brimberry

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Cannabis Clinic, a 100% virtual telemedicine consultation service working with patients across the entire state of Texas, is now able to prescribe medical cannabis for chronic pain , traumatic brain injury, Crohn’s/IBD, many terminal conditions, and those receiving palliative and hospice care thanks to Governor Abbott signing HB 46 – Medical Cannabis Expansion Bill – June 21, 2025. This expansion includes removing the 1% THC cap on Texas’s Medical Marijuana products, makingTexas the 40th state to legalize cannabis use, effective September 1, 2025.In addition, the newly enacted law does the following:• Switched THC limits to an mg-based dosing model - 10 mg THC per dose cap — changing how products are formulated and labeled for patients.• Allows more product types and inhalation routes, including vaporization/aerosolized devices, patches, suppositories, syringes, topicals, etc.• Improves access and distribution. The law creates authority for additional dispensing licenses and satellite dispensing locations, plus registration/administration changes intended to make access more practical statewide. Specifically, 12 new licenses will be added to reach the total of 15 (3 already are in place).“This is a huge win for Texans, who can now legally utilize cannabis to get relief from a myriad of previously uncovered conditions,” said Matthew Brimberry, MD, founder and medical director of Texas Cannabis Clinic. “The right prescription for cannabis can be life-changing for many people who have found little to no relief from traditional pharmaceuticals or don’t do well with them. Cannabis can also work in tandem with many prescription drugs to provide a synergistic effect.”One of Dr Brimberry’s patients who has seen a remarkable reduction in pain and burning from neuropathy is 51-year-old Cynthia Frazier from Houston, TX. Cynthia had back surgery in 2017 and was told she needed another surgery a few years later but decided she didn’t want to go through that again. After seeing her suffer in agony, a friend of Cynthia’s gave her a brochure for Texas Cannabis Clinic.“My experience with Texas Cannabis Clinic has been simply amazing, and I can’t thank them enough for giving me my life back,” said Cynthia. “People should know this is not at all about ‘getting high,’ it’s about getting real relief from real pain, anxiety, and other issues, so if you’re looking for a buzz, you are in the wrong place. This is a serious medical facility committed to helping improve people’s quality of life.”Texas Cannabis Clinic physicians and “marijuana doctors” regularly design treatments to relieve symptoms associated with autism, multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms, PTSD, and seizures.Same-day appointments are available, and there is no charge if you don’t qualify for medical cannabis treatment. To learn more about medical marijuana, book a telehealth appointment today.For more information go to: https://texascannabisclinic.com/ # # #Media Contact: Christian Scarborough, Over Coffee Consulting christian@overcoffeeconsulting.com 512-297-6426About Texas Cannabis ClinicAt Texas Cannabis Clinic, Matthew Brimberry, MD, and the experienced team of medical marijuana clinicians treat people with alternative healing methods through Texas’ Compassionate Use Program. Texas Cannabis Clinic is a 100% virtual telemedicine consultation service working with patients in and around Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and the entire state of Texas through telemedicine.The team expertly navigates the path from certifying you based on your qualifying diagnosis, to the formation of your personalized medical marijuana treatment plan and then connecting you with a state-licensed Texas dispensary.Dr. Brimberry was one of the first certified doctors in Texas to provide access to medical cannabis for conditions related to palliative medicine. Anyone with a qualifying health condition receives a customized treatment plan based on the latest studies and research available for medical cannabis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.