Horse + Bow Provides Innovative Equine-Assisted Learning Experiences With Horses Others Say Have No Value

Horses have the unique ability to sense human emotions and connect with people

From Pain to Purpose: A Texas Mom’s Journey to Help Families With PANS/PANDAS Find Healing Through Horses

Witnessing the joy and peace these horses bring, and seeing that translate into real relief for families, is incredibly humbling.” — Kristine Palmer, co-founder H + B

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horse + Bow (H + B), an innovator in equine-assisted learning and mindfulness archery, was founded by Kristine Palmer, whose daughter was diagnosed with a rare condition known as PANS/PANDAS. PANS and PANDAS are disorders marked by the sudden onset of neuropsychiatric symptoms, such as obsessive-compulsive behaviors and motor tics, often triggered by infections like streptococcus or Lyme disease. For parents, the stress and uncertainty surrounding these conditions can be overwhelming.As a young child, Kristine’s daughter, Kate, developed severe sensory issues that limited what she could wear and do, eventually forcing her to leave private school due to distress over her uniform. After diagnosis with PANS/PANDAS, each medical treatment worked only briefly before symptoms returned. After a particularly vicious flare, Kate began improving in 2020, and the family turned to equine therapy for continued healing, driving several hours for two-hour sessions that brought real hope.Recognizing the power of horses to provide relief, Kristine and her husband Nathan sold their home in Austin and bought a small ranch outside Marble Falls, where they welcomed three horses, especially for Kate. When one horse became unrideable, Kristine saw an opportunity others might overlook. “You don’t need to ride horses to experience their healing power,” she said. “Some of the most transformative moments happen on the ground, through trust, presence, and nonverbal connection.”Kristine became a Certified Equine Assisted Learning Facilitator and curated a series of non-riding exercises that teach participants to guide horses through obstacles or into spaces without touching or speaking to them, building trust, focus, and emotional awareness.Her first event was dedicated to parents of children with PANS/PANDAS, but she couldn’t bring herself to charge them what it would cost to put the event on. With most chronic illness care uncovered by insurance, many of these families face immense financial strain. Thanks to sponsorship from Heart & Soul Integrative Health, led by Dr. Amy Offutt, Kristine was able to host the retreat offering partial and full scholarships.Tara Gray, a single mother of two boys, both diagnosed with PANS/PANDAS, shared, “At first I was nervous and full of intense energy, but the minute I pulled into the beautiful Hill Country ranch, I felt an overwhelming calm. Bonding with the horses was so powerful—it didn’t just change me, it changed all of us. I still stay in touch with all the mothers who were there.”“I’m deeply honored to do this work,” said Kristine Palmer, founder of Horse + Bow. “Witnessing the joy and peace these horses bring, and seeing that translate into real relief for families, is incredibly humbling. If we can reduce even a fraction of someone’s suffering through connection with horses, that’s what this is all about.”For more information, visit https://horseandbow.com/contact-us/ Media Contact:Christian Scarboroughchristian@inventivepr.net512-297-6426________________________________________About Horse + BowAt Horse + Bow, our mission is to bring out the best in every individual that joins our herd, both equine and human. We help individuals and teams grow through intentional horse interactions and mindfulness-based archery. Our programs foster connection, confidence, and clarity, creating lasting positive impacts that extend far beyond the ranch.

Mindfulness + Meditation with Horses at Horse + Bow near Austin, TX

