American Clown Movie The Art of Clowning with David Arquette Director Guilford Adams and John C. Reilly

“American Clown” — A Heartfelt Documentary that Highlights the Art of Laughter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “American Clown ” Featuring an All-Star LineupAmerican Clown includes fascinating interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment and clowning, including John C. Reilly (Stepbrothers), David Arquette (Scream franchise, Bozo the Clown), David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), Bill Irwin (Interstellar, How the Grinch Stole Christmas), and Steve-O (Jackass), among many others.Vision Films proudly announces the release of American Clown, now available on Transactional VOD platforms across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Directed by Guilford Adams and Casey Pinkston and produced by Jason Sallee of Sallee Pictures and Bill Parks of Gingerkid Productions, this poignant and inspiring documentary shines a spotlight on the fading art of clowning in modern America. The film will debut internationally under the title Modern Clowns.After making its world premiere to critical acclaim on June 23, 2025, at Hollywood’s historic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre during the Dances with Films festival, American Clown continues to resonate with audiences as both a love letter and an honest examination of a once-revered tradition now struggling to find its place in a changing world.What happens when the laughter fades? In a world where clowns no longer grace grand openings and birthday parties, filmmaker and lifelong clown Guilford Adams sets out to rediscover what remains of America’s relationship with its clowns.Through humor, heart, and honesty, American Clown explores how cultural shifts, the closure of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and Hollywood’s dark fascination with “scary clowns” have altered the perception of an age-old art form. The film dares to ask: Is there still room for joy behind the red nose?🎪 Watch the trailer and join the conversation at americanclownmovie .comFrom the FilmmakersJason Sallee quote: “Clowns have always held a special place in my heart — from Bozo and Captain Kangaroo to Ronald McDonald. They remind us of the simple joy of laughter and the healing power of humor. I hope American Clown helps audiences fall in love with clowns again and appreciate the beauty of what they bring to our world.”Director Guilford Adams quote: “I wanted to put one clown shoe forward and reclaim the story of what it means to be a clown — so that new generations might be inspired to step into those same shoes one day. I made this film for that twenty-year-old kid who loved clowns with all his heart, hoping he’d be reminded of the joy, artistry, and resilience that live beneath the red nose.”About the FilmmakersGuilford Adams (Director/Producer)A professional clown and actor for over 20 years, Adams founded the Los Angeles Clown Company in 2003 and has performed for tens of thousands as “Gilly the Clown.” His work spans television, commercials, and stage, including The Morning Show, Modern Family, Glee, and Saving Flora. He also serves as a medical clown at Children’s Hospital of Orange County with Healthy Humor and released a children’s music album, Larry the Caterpillar, and six other kids albums under the name Gilly Atoms.Jason Sallee (Producer)A seasoned filmmaker with over a decade of experience, Sallee’s credits include acclaimed documentaries Sunset Strip—featuring Johnny Depp, Dan Aykroyd, and Ozzy Osbourne—and When the World Breaks, featuring Buzz Aldrin, Phyllis Diller, and Jerry Stiller.About Vision FilmsVision Films is a leading independent distributor and VOD aggregator, representing over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the world’s most dynamic independent producers. Under the leadership of Lise Romanoff, Vision Films releases 2–4 films monthly across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms.Now available on Transactional VOD across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Trailer for American Clown the Movie

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.