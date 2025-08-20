From Grandma’s Kitchen to Hollywood’s A-List Culinary 'Chef Cookie' Steps Into the Spotlight with New Reality Series

Chef Cookie attends Holly Shorts in Hollywood Chef Cookie in the Kitchen Chef Cookie with client Chris Brown

From Grandma’s Kitchen to Hollywood’s A-List: The Rise of Chef Cookie, Culinary Artist Chef Cookie Steps Into the Spotlight with New Reality Series

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culinary Artist Chef Cookie Steps Into the Spotlight with New Reality SeriesAndrea “Chef Cookie” Smith, whose culinary work has earned her a roster of celebrity clients across music and entertainment, is stepping in front of the camera with a new reality series, Compliments of Cookie, currently in development.The series will provide viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the chef’s rise in Hollywood, from her first days cooking for small gatherings to becoming a go-to name for major recording artists and networks. Blending food, personality, and culture, Compliments of Cookie is set to chronicle the pace, challenges, and opportunities of building a culinary brand in the entertainment capital.Chef Cookie has worked with a range of high-profile figures including Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Future, Gunna, Metro Boomin, August Alsina, DaniLeigh, and the Zeus Network. Her company, Compliments of Cookie, has also supported large-scale events for HBO Max, Good Morning America, and Laneige, positioning her at the intersection of hospitality and entertainment.While her food has earned attention for its Southern influence and bold presentation, the new series will focus less on recipes and more on the story of building a business in one of the most competitive industries in the world. Viewers will see the demands of balancing celebrity clientele with personal goals, as well as her efforts to expand her brand into new ventures such as farm-to-table dining and wellness.“The show will highlight not just the food, but the world behind it — the relationships, the late nights, and the way a vision turns into reality,” Chef Cookie said.The reality project comes at a time when audiences have shown strong interest in series that highlight the personalities shaping modern food culture. From chef-driven travel shows to lifestyle docuseries, programming that blends cuisine with personal storytelling has gained significant traction across streaming and television platforms.Though details on distribution and release dates have not yet been announced, development is underway, with production expected to capture both her work with Hollywood talent and her community initiatives, which include mentoring young people and creating opportunities around food.Smith’s entry into reality television reflects a larger trend of chefs emerging as cultural figures whose influence extends beyond the kitchen. In recent years, celebrity-driven food programming has given audiences an inside look at the personalities behind the plates, making chefs not just service providers but public voices in entertainment.For Chef Cookie, the move represents both a career milestone and an opportunity to shape how her story is told. “Cooking for artists and networks has been an honor,” she said. “Now I get to show people what goes into that journey — the parts they don’t usually see.”Further announcements regarding production partners and broadcast platforms for Compliments of Cookie are expected later this year.

