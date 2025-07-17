Lauren Cantell attends Cinemagic Lauren Cantell attends the Beverly Hills Film Festival Lauren Cantell on the set of The Ninth

Rising Filmmaker and Actor Lauren Cantell Garners National Recognition with Award-Winning Short Film The Ninth

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging filmmaker and performer Lauren Cantell is gaining national attention following the success of her dark comedy short The Ninth, which continues to earn accolades across the film festival circuit. Cantell, who wrote and starred in the project, directed by Matthew Ferrucci, has recently won Best Actress honors at both the 2025 Pasadena International Film Festival and FirstGlance Philadelphia, alongside a Best Screenplay award from the Bleach Film Festival.A Philadelphia native now based in Los Angeles, Cantell is distinguishing herself with her sharp storytelling and emotionally resonant performances. The Ninth sold out its screening at the Beverly Hills Film Festival and has been officially selected by several prominent festivals, including the Big Apple Film Festival, Golden State Film Festival, and Marina del Rey Film Festival.“Lauren’s work captures the complexity of human relationships with humor and honesty,” said Matthew Ferrucci, director of The Ninth. “She has a unique voice that resonates with audiences in a way that’s both raw and unforgettable.”In addition to her achievements in film, Cantell is an accomplished stage performer with over a decade of improv experience. She currently performs with her main stage team The Sitch at The Pack Theater in Los Angeles and recently appeared on OutTV’s Off Shoot. She is represented theatrically by The Chasin Agency and commercially by Aqua.Cantell is also developing her next project, Girl Dinner, a six-episode dark comedy limited series currently in pre-production. The series, unfolding in real time over a curated and tension-filled dinner party, promises a fresh narrative approach with each episode directed by a different female or non-binary filmmaker.“I’m interested in stories that explore the chaos of human connection,” said Cantell. “There’s a certain beauty in the awkwardness, the humor, and the vulnerability that emerges in those moments.”With momentum building and industry interest growing, Cantell is establishing herself as a multi-talented creator to watch in both independent film and television.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.