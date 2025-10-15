MDA Seeks Proposals to Evaluate and Recommend Strategies for 4R Programs

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is seeking proposals for a literature review of 4R-based incentive programs involving agricultural retailers. The 4R framework promotes using the Right fertilizer source, at the Right rate, at the Right time, and in the Right place—a practice aimed at improving nutrient management and environmental outcomes in agriculture.

The selected vendor will identify and evaluate existing incentive-based models—such as per-acre payments, technical assistance and training programs, 4R certification, and embedding conservation agronomists at retail facilities. The review may also include similar programs from other states.

Based on this analysis, the vendor will provide strategy recommendations for structuring a cost-share program with agricultural retailers. The findings will inform stakeholder discussions and contribute to a report to the Minnesota Legislature.

The review also should explore opportunities to align with the state’s Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program and other initiatives under Minnesota’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy.

Key dates:

Request for Proposal Opens: Oct. 15

Questions Due: Oct. 27

Proposals Due: Nov. 5

Project Completion Deadline: Feb. 16, 2026

For full details and submission guidelines, visit: https://www.mda.state.mn.us/4r-study-rfp.

Media Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637

Cynthia.Moothart@state.mn.us