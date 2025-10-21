2,500 Agents in 13 Months: Realty of America Sparks a National Movement

Continuing Its Record-Breaking Rise as the Fastest-Growing Brokerage in U.S. History.

Growing to 2,500 agents in just 13 months is what happens when company culture and mission align” — Mark Dimas, President of Realty of America

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just 13 months, Realty of America ROA ) has built a national footprint of more than 2,500 licensed agents, reinforcing its position as one of the nation’s fastest-growing real estate company.Since opening in 2024, ROA has expanded into 18 states, closed more than 8,593 transactions, and exceeded $2.91 billion in sales volume, all without outside capital. The company has also distributed more than $3.6 million in revenue share to its agents.“Our mission has never changed: create 1,000 millionaires, build generational wealth for our agents, and give back to the communities we serve,” said Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America. “Those values guide every decision we make.”(Continued)“Growing to 2,500 agents in just 13 months is what happens when company culture and mission align,” said Mark Dimas, Co-Founder and President of Realty of America. “When agents succeed, entire communities rise with them. That’s what makes this movement so powerful.”Realty of America continues to attract top agents and teams nationwide through a modern, agent-centric model that empowers agents and eliminates traditional brokerage barriers for expanded opportunities.About Realty of AmericaRealty of America (ROA) is a national real estate brokerage founded and led by CEO Eddie Garcia and President Mark Dimas.Before launching ROA in September 2024, Garcia and Dimas had each built two of the nation’s most successful independent brokerages — Realty of Chicago and Mark Dimas Properties — into multi-billion-dollar firms.ROA’s forward-thinking business model is built on revenue share and equity incentives, positioning agents to benefit directly from the company’s growth and performance while creating pathways to generational wealth, ownership, and financial freedom.The company’s 27,000-square-foot national headquarters, located in the greater Chicago area, anchors its nationwide operations as ROA continues to expand its footprint and redefine what’s possible for today’s real estate professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.