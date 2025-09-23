Follow Up Boss + Realty of America Sign Deal to Roll Out CRM Nationwide

With 2,400+ agents, Realty of America is the first nationwide brokerage to provide Follow Up Boss CRM.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty of America ROA ), one of the nation’s fastest-growing real estate brokerages, announced today a nationwide partnership with Follow Up Boss, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Through this deal, every ROA agent will now have access to Follow Up Boss’s industry-leading CRM — with no monthly brokerage fees.“When we were building Realty of America, we knew from the very beginning that we would never charge our agents monthly fees,” said Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America. “The line between success and failure in this business is razor thin, and the last thing we wanted was to add more pressure on agents already fighting to succeed. That’s why this partnership with Follow Up Boss is so important — we’re giving our agents one of the industry’s best CRMs, nationwide, while keeping our tech fee unchanged — applied only to the first three closings — so our agents can grow without ongoing costs. It’s another way we’re keeping barriers low and giving our agents the freedom to focus fully on building their businesses.”The partnership underscores ROA’s commitment to equipping agents with the tools and resources they need to compete and thrive nationwide.“From day one, our mission has been to redefine what agents should expect from their brokerage,” said Mark Dimas, Co-Founder of Realty of America. “This partnership with Follow Up Boss is another example of how we’re delivering on that promise. We’re empowering our agents with tools that drive production, simplify their business, and create real opportunity for growth. We’re not just building a brokerage; we’re building a movement that gives agents the freedom to thrive.”With Follow Up Boss integrated across ROA’s national network, agents will be able to streamline leads, improve client communications, and increase conversion rates. The deal ensures that every Realty of America agent has access to technology often reserved for top producers — without the financial burden that typically comes with it.“Partnerships like this don’t happen by accident — they’re built on shared vision,” said Chris Kelly, Head of Partnerships at Realty of America. “When negotiating with Follow Up Boss, my focus was simple: bring world-class technology to our agents without adding unnecessary costs. Together, we’ve crafted a deal that delivers one of the most powerful CRMs in real estate to every Realty of America agent, nationwide — with no monthly fees, no hidden charges, and no barriers to success. That’s a win for our agents, and it’s a win for the future of this company.”This collaboration underscores Realty of America’s rapid rise in the real estate industry. In its 1st year, the brokerage has expanded to more than 2,400 agents across 18 states, closed over 7,800 transactions, and surpassed $2.65 billion in sales volume — all while distributing millions of dollars back to agents through its revenue share model.With the addition of Follow Up Boss, ROA continues to prove that its commitment to agents goes beyond words — it’s a business model built on removing barriers, providing world-class tools, and ensuring that every agent has the resources to succeed.About Realty of AmericaRealty of America (ROA) is one of the nation’s fastest-growing real estate brokerages, built on an agent-first model that maximizes opportunity by eliminating monthly brokerage fees. In just one year, ROA has expanded to more than 2,400 agents, opened in 18 states, closed over 7,800 transactions, and surpassed $2.65 billion in sales volume. By combining innovative technology, revenue share, and a commitment to removing barriers, ROA empowers agents to grow thriving businesses while redefining the future of real estate.For more information about Realty of America and its agent-first model, visit www.realtyofamerica.com

