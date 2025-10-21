ADOT announces finalists in Safety Message Contest

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation received nearly 3,500 entries in our ninth Safety Message Contest and we’ve narrowed them down to 10 finalists.

Now, it’s up to the public to decide the winners.

Through Monday, Oct. 27, Arizonans can view and vote on their favorite safety messages at azdot.gov/SignContest. The two messages that receive the most votes will be the winners and displayed on ADOT’s overhead message signs statewide as part of a safety campaign to influence driver behavior.

ADOT displays traffic safety messages as part of an ongoing effort to engage Arizonans about safe driving behavior. Crashes don’t “just happen.” They’re the result of choices. According to statewide crash data, 1,228 people were killed in crashes on Arizona’s roads in 2024. Last year, 347 people died in alcohol-related crashes and speeding was a factor cited in crashes that led to 417 fatalities. These are preventable.

National crash data shows about 90% of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, which include drivers choosing to speed, drive distracted or impaired. These are not accidents. They’re risky behaviors that we all need to turn around to reduce preventable crashes and fatalities on Arizona roads.

Choosing to slow down and not drive impaired, distracted or recklessly makes travel safer for everyone on the roads.

Find additional safe driving tips at azdot.gov/NoAccidents.