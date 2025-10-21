DFR asking financial and insurance-related businesses to provide relief to those affected by federal government shutdown

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) has issued two bulletins encouraging insurance companies, health care service contractors, state-regulated financial institutions, and other entities providing financial products to take measures to help people affected by the federal government shutdown.

The federal government shutdown began Oct. 1 and will continue until Congress passes a continuing resolution or other funding measure. According to the Oregon Employment Department (OED), there are approximately 30,000 workers on the federal payroll in Oregon; OED estimates 10,000 were affected by the lapse in appropriations as of Oct. 1. These employees may be either furloughed or, in some instances, required to work without pay. In either case, although back pay may eventually be available, many affected Oregon residents will likely experience at least temporary financial hardship through no fault of their own.

DFR is providing guidance to state-regulated entities to make reasonable accommodations to mitigate the adverse effects of the shutdown on Oregon residents.

“We encourage entities regulated under our jurisdiction to take active measures to provide help to their customers and policyholders that are directly affected by the federal government shutdown,” said TK Keen, DFR administrator and acting insurance commissioner. “All accommodations provided should comply with all applicable state and federal statutes and regulations.”

DFR has requested steps that include providing grace periods to premium payments, providing more time to file insurance claims, allowing more time for repayment of debts, waiving late payment penalties, postponing foreclosure actions and evictions, and negotiating with consumers to arrive at solutions under the current circumstances.

The bulletins are located on DFR’s website.

“We know the shutdown has affected thousands of families in Oregon and we are asking our regulated entities to give some grace to those who have no control over the situation they are currently in,” Keen said.

If you have questions or need to talk with one of our consumer advocates, call 1-888-877-4894 (toll-free) or send an email to dfr.insurancehelp@dcbs.oregon.gov or dfr.financialserviceshelp@dcbs.oregon.gov.

Contact information

Jason Horton, public information officer

503-798-6376

Jason.A.Horton@dcbs.oregon.gov