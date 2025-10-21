Cerebral Palsy Foundation Awarded Funding for Patient-Centered Research Among Adults with Cerebral Palsy

About

ABOUT THE CEREBRAL PALSY FOUNDATION The Cerebral Palsy Foundation (CPF) is a sixty-year old nonprofit foundation and a leading voice in the world of Cerebral Palsy. CPF serves as a thought-leader and catalyst to improve the lives of people with cerebral palsy around the world. Cerebral Palsy Foundation is a catalyst for creating positive change for people with cerebral palsy. We enable real world impact through influential researchers, thinkers, and organizations around the world to drive significant change in healthcare, education, technology, public awareness and policy. IMPROVING HEALTH At its core, improving the health of individuals with cerebral palsy has been central to the work of Cerebral Palsy Foundation. We aim to improve health and quality of life through our programs and initiatives backed by evidence-based research. Through our commitment to providing the best health education information available, we partner with leading clinicians, researchers and stakeholders to provide stakeholders no cost resources in a variety of on demand formats and through our websites and social media channels. CREATING INCLUSIVE EDUCATION & COMMUNITIES 1 in 4 Americans have disability which is more than 64,000,000 of us. We are committed to ensuring that people with disabilities are valued and actively participating members in schools, the workplace, healthcare system, and communities. We partner with businesses and school systems to ensure inclusion and representation is more than just a catch phrase. ADVOCACY & PUBLIC POLICY Cerebral Palsy Foundation is a strong and powerful voice for the 17,000,000 people around the world with cerebral palsy and their families. We have a global commitment to increasing awareness and support for cerebral palsy research and investment. Our advocacy efforts currently focus on increasing investment supporting cerebral palsy research initiatives.. Cerebral Palsy research is vastly underfunded despite the number of people impacted. We work year-round with key policy makers, organizations and other stakeholders to improve lives.

http://www.yourcpf.org