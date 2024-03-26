MARCH IS NATIONAL CEREBAL PALSY AWARENESS MONTH IN THE UNITED STATES
#GoGreen4CP Campaign Highlights the Most Common Lifelong Motor Disability Affecting more than 1,000,000 Americans
We are proud of our global leadership driving much needed investment in cerebral palsy research while increasing awareness among policy makers, stakeholders, and the cerebral palsy community.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 25th, 2024, marks the 18th National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day in the United States. National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month (March) and Day (March 25th) was originally created with bi-partisan Congressional designation in 2006 by Reaching for the Stars (RFTS), a parent-led nonprofit organization that merged with the Cerebral Palsy Foundation in 2019. The goal of National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month and Day is to educate about the need for more cerebral palsy research, raise awareness, improve healthcare and quality of life across the lifespan of people with Cerebral Palsy.
Cerebral Palsy is the most common lifelong motor disability affecting more than 1,000,000 Americans, and more than 17,000,000 people worldwide caused by early injury or damage to a baby’s developing brain. Cerebral Palsy can impact the way a person moves and functions in daily life, and can also affect speech, hearing, vision, bone health, cognition and mental health. Currently there is no cure for Cerebral Palsy, although increased efforts are underway for improved prevention, earlier detection, and improved treatments across the lifespan. Early intervention can significantly improve quality of life and functional abilities.
Cerebral Palsy Foundation Executive Director Rachel Byrne explains “National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month is not only for the Cerebral Palsy community. It is for our communities, families, stakeholders, healthcare providers, business organizations, schools and many more. Together, we can make a difference and create a more inclusive and supportive society for individuals living with cerebral palsy."
One of the highlights of Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month is the #GoGreen4CP campaign, which encourages individuals and communities to wear green and share their stories on social media using the hashtag #GoGreen4CP. The color green symbolizes hope, growth, and renewal, reflecting the resilience and strength of individuals living with Cerebral Palsy.
Cynthia Frisina, Senior Vice President for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, as well as a mother of a daughter with Cerebral Palsy and originator of National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month adds “National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month is about more than wearing green. We are proud of our leadership in advocacy and healthcare systems change driving forward much needed investment in cerebral palsy research. Our work continues to educate and increase public health awareness among policy makers, stakeholders, other organizations and the cerebral palsy community.”
For the first time in 2024, the Cerebral Palsy Foundation has also expanded Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month and Day globally to Ireland in tandem with the establishment of an Irish Cerebral Palsy Program of Excellence.
ABOUT THE CEREBRAL PALSY FOUNDATION
The Cerebral Palsy Foundation (CPF) is a sixty-year old nonprofit foundation and a leading voice in the world of Cerebral Palsy. CPF serves as a thought-leader and catalyst to improve the lives of people with cerebral palsy around the world. Cerebral Palsy Foundation is a catalyst for creating positive change for people with cerebral palsy. We enable real world impact through influential researchers, thinkers, and organizations around the world to drive significant change in healthcare, education, technology, public awareness and policy.
IMPROVING HEALTH
At its core, improving the health of individuals with cerebral palsy has been central to the work of Cerebral Palsy Foundation. We aim to improve health and quality of life through our programs and initiatives backed by evidence-based research. Through our commitment to providing the best health education information available, we partner with leading clinicians, researchers and stakeholders to provide stakeholders no cost resources in a variety of on demand formats and through our websites and social media channels.
CREATING INCLUSIVE EDUCATION & COMMUNITIES
1 in 4 Americans have disability which is more than 64,000,000 of us. We are committed to ensuring that people with disabilities are valued and actively participating members in schools, the workplace, healthcare system, and communities. We partner with businesses and school systems to ensure inclusion and representation is more than just a catch phrase.
ADVOCACY & PUBLIC POLICY
Cerebral Palsy Foundation is a strong and powerful voice for the 17,000,000 people around the world with cerebral palsy and their families. We have a global commitment to increasing awareness and support for cerebral palsy research and investment. Our advocacy efforts currently focus on increasing investment supporting cerebral palsy research initiatives.. Cerebral Palsy research is vastly underfunded despite the number of people impacted. We work year-round with key policy makers, organizations and other stakeholders to improve lives.
To learn more visit www.yourcpf.org.
