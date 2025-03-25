MARCH 25th IS NATIONAL CEREBAL PALSY AWARENESS DAY IN THE UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 25th, 2025, marks the 19th National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day in the United States. National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month (March) and Day (March 25th) was originally created by families with bi-partisan US Congressional support in 2006 to raise awareness about the public health need for more cerebral palsy research, and improved healthcare across the lifespan of people with Cerebral Palsy.

The Cerebral Palsy Foundation has led a variety of federal policy initiatives including the newly proposed Cerebral Palsy Research Program Authorization Act focused on advancing cerebral palsy treatments and diagnostic practices to improve the lives of millions of people living with cerebral palsy, and their families in the United States. Increased national focus on cerebral palsy research will mean better prevention strategies, earlier diagnosis, improved treatment options, much needed standards of care for both children and adults, and significantly reduced healthcare costs and financial burden.

Cerebral Palsy is the most common lifelong motor impairment affecting more than 1,000,000 Americans, and more than 17,000,000 people worldwide caused by early injury or damage to a baby’s developing brain. Cerebral Palsy can impact the way a person moves and functions in daily life, and can also affect speech, hearing, vision, bone health, cognition and mental health. Currently there is not yet a cure for Cerebral Palsy, although increased efforts are underway for improved prevention, earlier detection, and improved treatments across the lifespan. Early intervention can significantly improve quality of life and functional abilities.

"Cerebral Palsy Foundation Executive Director Rachel Byrne emphasizes that National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day goes beyond just the cerebral palsy community. It's a call to action for our policymakers, stakeholders, healthcare providers, researchers and many more. Together, we can change the future for individuals living with cerebral palsy and their families."

One of the highlights of Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month is the #GoGreen4CP initiative, which encourages individuals and communities to wear green and share their stories on social media using the hashtag #GoGreen4CP.

Cynthia Frisina, Senior Vice President for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, as well as a mother of a daughter with Cerebral Palsy and originator of National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month adds “National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day is about more than wearing green. We are proud of our leadership in advancing healthcare systems change and making a positive difference for people with cerebral palsy. Our work continues to educate and increase awareness among policy makers, stakeholders, other organizations and the cerebral palsy community.”

For the first time in 2025, the Cerebral Palsy Foundation has also expanded Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month and Day to Ireland.

ABOUT THE CEREBRAL PALSY FOUNDATION

The Cerebral Palsy Foundation (CPF) is an almost seventy-year old nonprofit foundation and a leader in Cerebral Palsy. The Cerebral Palsy Foundation is a catalyst for creating positive change for people with cerebral palsy. We create real world impact through research and systems change to drive improvements in healthcare, education, technology, public awareness and policy.

The Cerebral Palsy Foundation is a strong and powerful voice for the 17,000,000 people around the world with cerebral palsy and their families. We have a global commitment to increasing awareness and support for cerebral palsy research and investment to change lives. Our efforts currently focus on increasing cerebral palsy research initiatives that will lead to more effective treatments and possible cures for many types of cerebral palsy.

To learn more visit www.yourcpf.org.

