AUVSI Defense 2025 to Convene in Washington, Advancing Mission-Ready Autonomy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) confirmed today that AUVSI Defense 2025 will take place as scheduled on October 28–29 in Washington, D.C., convening senior leaders from the U.S. Department of Defense and other U.S. agencies, allied governments, and the defense industrial base to advance trusted autonomy and accelerate mission-ready capabilities across domains.

The announcement follows the successful execution of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which drew nearly 40,000 attendees to Washington last week despite the ongoing federal shutdown. AUSA’s continued turnout highlighted the defense community’s resilience and unwavering commitment to modernization—a momentum AUVSI Defense now carries forward across the broader autonomy ecosystem.

AUVSI Defense is the nation’s premier closed-door forum on defense autonomy, designed to align capture strategies, strengthen the trusted industrial base, and accelerate technology transition from prototype to program of record. This year’s program arrives as policymakers, acquisition leaders, and industry alike navigate competing priorities and constrained resources, making it more important than ever to translate disruption into strategy.

“AUVSI Defense brings together the people and programs shaping the future of defense autonomy,” said Michael Robbins, President and CEO of AUVSI. “As government and industry navigate a period of rapid change, this forum helps leaders cut through the noise and focus on what matters. Amidst the chaos, there is opportunity, and AUVSI Defense is where that opportunity becomes action.”

Event Highlights:

- Capture Strategy in Action: From prototype to program of record.

- America First Industrial Base Growth: Strengthening domestic autonomy manufacturing and supply chains.

- Operational Autonomy at the Edge: Enabling mission-ready technologies for denied and contested environments.

With a curated, working-level format, AUVSI Defense facilitates direct engagement among senior defense officials, program executives, acquisition leaders, and industry innovators. Discussions will focus on the urgent need to scale trusted autonomy, ensure cross-domain interoperability, and sustain industrial base resilience during a period of heightened demand and constrained resources.

“Defense modernization depends on collaboration,” Robbins added. “By bringing together government and industry leaders in one room, we’re driving the dialogue needed to accelerate adoption and deliver trusted systems to the warfighter.”

AUVSI Defense 2025 will be held October 28–29, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Attendance is limited.

For more information, AUVSI Defense - Register.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics. Serving more than 7,500 members from government, industry, and academia, AUVSI is committed to advancing safe, secure, and trusted operations across air, ground, maritime, and space domains.

