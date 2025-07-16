AUVSI Announced as a Blue UAS Recognized Assessor as DIU Adopts Green UAS Certification Pathway

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent federal actions including Executive Order 14307, “Unleashing American Drone Dominance,” and the Secretary of Defense’s July 10 memorandum on streamlining drone procurement, have made clear the national priority to accelerate the deployment of secure uncrewed systems. These policies call for streamlined acquisition, the rapid fielding of Group 1 and 2 drones, and expanded access to trusted sourcing pathways.

In support of those goals, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has taken two important steps to expand access to secure, NDAA-compliant drones:

1. Green UAS certification, developed by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), has been officially adopted as a recognized pathway to achieving Blue UAS Cleared status. Effective immediately, all platforms that have successfully completed the Green UAS certification process are now designated Blue UAS Cleared and are eligible for procurement by the U.S. Department of Defense.

2. AUVSI has been designated as a Recognized Third-Party Assessor under the Blue UAS program, authorized to support future certifications and participate in the development of updated assessment criteria.

“This is a meaningful step for the broader drone ecosystem,” said Michael Robbins, President and CEO of AUVSI. “The ability to achieve Blue UAS Cleared status through Green UAS certification provides an immediate, standards-based pathway for secure platform adoption. At the same time, work is underway to develop a unified assessment process that will support direct Blue UAS certification through approved third-party assessors. These efforts reflect a shared focus on accelerating access to trusted, domestically sourced systems.”

Importantly, Blue UAS Cleared status also qualifies platforms for inclusion on General Services Administration (GSA) schedules, a critical enabler for broader access and streamlined procurement across the federal government.

Drone manufacturers now have two pathways to Blue UAS Cleared status through AUVSI:

- Available now: Complete the Green UAS certification process, which fully satisfies DIU’s current Blue UAS requirements

- Coming soon: Apply directly for Blue UAS Cleared status through AUVSI, once DIU finalizes a standardized framework for third-party assessors

Originally developed in coordination with DIU and other stakeholders, Green UAS provides a non-DoD sponsorship pathway for platforms to meet Blue UAS-aligned requirements for cybersecurity, supply chain integrity, and operational safety. Green UAS supports alignment with the Secretary of Defense’s July 10 memo, NDAA Section 848, Executive Order 14115, Executive Order 14307, and related federal cybersecurity guidance.

The list of Green UAS–certified platforms, now recognized as Blue UAS Cleared, is available at: Cleared List – AUVSI

Manufacturers interested in pursuing certification can begin the process at auvsi.org: Request Certification – AUVSI.

