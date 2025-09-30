AUVSI Accredits BlackSea as First Training Provider for Trusted UMS Operator™ Certification

BlackSea Authorized to Issue Trusted Uncrewed Maritime Systems Operator Certificates

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today announced that BlackSea Technologies (BlackSea) has become the first accredited AUVSI Trusted UMS Operator™ Training Provider, marking a milestone in the advancement of global uncrewed maritime standards.

With this accreditation, BlackSea is now authorized to issue Trusted UMS Operator certificates to individuals who successfully complete training programs in Routine UMS Operations and Advanced BVLOS USV Operations.

“BlackSea’s accreditation represents the first of many training providers that will carry this standard forward,” said Michael Robbins, President & CEO of AUVSI. “AUVSI created the Trusted Operator program to fill a critical gap in a rapidly evolving industry by establishing recognized, consensus-based standards that raise the bar for proficiency and safety in uncrewed maritime operations. By doing so, we are helping ensure operators are fully prepared to meet the demands of commercial, defense, and public safety missions.”

The accreditation underscores BlackSea’s commitment to professionalism, safety, and technical excellence in uncrewed maritime operations. During the AUVSI Training Provider accreditation process, BlackSea demonstrated compliance with stringent requirements for curriculum quality, instructor expertise, and training protocols, aligning with industry-recognized consensus standards.

“This is a tremendous milestone for BlackSea and testament to our team’s expertise,” said Jason Lamb, Chief Strategy Officer at BlackSea. “Being first reflects the culture of excellence that defines BlackSea, setting the stage for future growth and expanded opportunities for our customers.”

Importantly, the accreditation process also provided BlackSea with the opportunity to refine and benchmark its training programs against global best practices. This ensures that graduates of the program enter the workforce with validated competencies and are prepared to meet the operational challenges of increasingly complex maritime environments.

BlackSea is authorized to begin issuing Trusted UMS Operator certificates immediately. For operators, this certification provides a recognized industry credential to demonstrate readiness and professionalism to employers, regulators, and mission partners across the uncrewed maritime ecosystem.

About AUVSI’s Trusted Operator Program

The AUVSI Trusted Operator™ framework establishes a consistent benchmark for operator proficiency across domains. First launched with the Trusted UAS Operator Program, the framework has already helped elevate safety and professionalism in the air domain. The Trusted UMS Operator certification now extends that approach to the unique requirements of maritime missions. By setting a common standard for training and certification, the program helps accelerate the safe integration of uncrewed systems into commercial, defense, and public safety operations worldwide.

Contact BlackSea for training opportunities at sales@blacksea.tech

Learn more about the Trusted UMS Operator program here: Trusted UMS Operator - AUVSI

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics. Serving more than 7,500 members from government, industry, and academia, AUVSI is committed to advancing safe, secure, and trusted operations across air, ground, maritime, and space domains.

