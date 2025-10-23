MetaLab by Confidia Showcases Advanced Performance Testing at CrossFit Factory Summer Slam

Dr. Kevin Greene, founder of Confidia Health, reviews ANS (Pulse Wave Analysis) results with an athlete during the Factory Summer Slam CrossFit competition. Mike DeAngelo, owner of CrossFit Factory Square, and his family stop by the MetaLab by Confidia booth during Factory Summer Slam in Southington, CT. Dr. Kevin Greene, founder of Confidia Health, cheers on competitors during the Factory Summer Slam CrossFit competition. Dr. Kevin Greene, founder of Confidia Health, participates in ANS (Pulse Wave Analysis) testing at the MetaLab by Confidia booth during the Factory Summer Slam CrossFit event. An athlete undergoes ANS (Pulse Wave Analysis) testing at the MetaLab by Confidia booth during the Factory Summer Slam CrossFit competition.

Athletes and Families Across New England Experience the Future of Health and Performance Optimization

MetaLab by Confidia was created to give athletes and everyday individuals access to real data about their bodies — insights they can use to recover smarter, train stronger, and live longer.” — Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder, Confidia Health Institute

SOUTHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetaLab by Confidia , Connecticut’s first comprehensive longevity and metabolic testing center, brought its cutting-edge technology to the Factory Summer Slam CrossFit competition on July 26, 2025. The event drew athletes and families from across New England for a day of intense competition, camaraderie, and community—a perfect setting for MetaLab by Confidia to demonstrate how advanced performance testing supports both elite fitness and long-term health.MetaLab by Confidia offered complimentary three-minute Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) screenings using pulse-wave velocity technology — a fast, noninvasive test that measures arterial stiffness, one of the earliest indicators of cardiovascular risk. Participants then reviewed their personalized results with Dr. Kevin Greene , founder of Confidia Health Institute, who explained how ANS data can inform recovery, training, and long-term wellness strategies.“Events like Factory Summer Slam remind us that performance and preventive health are two sides of the same coin,” said Dr. Greene. “MetaLab by Confidia was created to give athletes and everyday individuals access to real data about their bodies — insights they can use to recover smarter, train stronger, and live longer.”To further engage attendees, MetaLab by Confidia hosted a raffle awarding one winner a free comprehensive testing session (valued at $575). The package included seven advanced assessments and a restorative IV treatment, now available at the MetaLab by Confidia flagship facility, located inside Confidia Health Institute in Bristol, CT. The facility offers advanced testing across key areas of human performance and longevity — including metabolism, cardiovascular health, strength, balance, cognition, and body composition, among others.The response was enthusiastic. Many participants said it was their first introduction to arterial-stiffness testing and appreciated the approachable, hands-on experience. Others expressed excitement about visiting the new Bristol facility for a deeper look into performance metrics and longevity data.This outreach reflects MetaLab by Confidia’s mission to bridge performance and preventive care—empowering individuals with actionable data, medical partnership to interpret it, and plans that evolve with them. By bringing advanced testing technology directly to the fitness community, MetaLab by Confidia continues to redefine what comprehensive health optimization looks like in Connecticut.Events like Factory Summer Slam also highlight Confidia Health Institute’s ongoing commitment to community involvement and education—meeting people where they are, creating opportunities for connection, and promoting proactive health for individuals and families across Connecticut.About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility, with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute also upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted care.MetaLab by Confidia, located exclusively at the Bristol office, offers a comprehensive suite of advanced metabolic, cognitive, and longevity tests designed to promote peak performance, precision nutrition, and enduring health. Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.