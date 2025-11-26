Dr. Ruth Gannon Cook Launches Bi-Weekly blogs at drruthg.com Inspired by Her Book, Your Life in Time, Signs, and Alchemy

Author: Dr. Ruth Gannon Cook

TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professor Emerita Dr. Ruth Gannon Cook, known for her extensive work in semiotics and learning theory, has introduced a new bi-weekly blog at drruthg.com. This blog expands on the themes from her recently released book, Your Life in Time, Signs, and Alchemy, offering readers ongoing reflections on the forces—seen and unseen—that shape human understanding.Drawing from psychology, mythology, culture, spirituality, and science, Dr. Cook’s new book explores how time, symbols, and ancestral patterns influence identity and life choices. Her upcoming blog posts will continue to unravel these ideas in a conversational, accessible way, helping readers understand how ancient wisdom, modern insight, and subconscious patterns quietly guide everyday life.“It’s eye-opening information that provides shortcuts to your answers—illuminating and delightful,” says Pharmaceutical Consultant Karla Seymour, describing the work as a “quick reference guide to life’s questions.”With years of academic experience and a strong background in semiotics (the study of signs and symbols), Dr. Cook offers readers clear, thoughtful reflections on the themes discovered in her book. Her bi-weekly blog provides ongoing ideas, practical insights, and meaningful perspectives connected to time, signs, patterns, and personal understanding.Your Life in Time, Signs, and Alchemy is currently available now at drruthg.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Hudson Booksellers, and local bookstores.About the AuthorDr. Ruth Gannon Cook is an Emerita Professor at DePaul University in Chicago. She holds a doctorate from the University of Houston and a Certificate in Instructional Technology from Queens’ College, Cambridge. She is the author of Engaging Learners with Semiotics: Learning to Read the Signs and numerous scholarly works. Her latest book brings together decades of research into how humans interpret signs, stories, time, and transformation.Contact InformationAuthor: Dr. Ruth Gannon CookEmail: info@drruthg.comWebsite: https://drruthg.com/

