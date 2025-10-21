OSCE helps women leaders in Ukraine’s State Emergency Service to build resilience through final leadership workshop

On 13 and14 October 2025, 25 women leaders from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) took part in the final module of the leadership workshop ‘’Leading Smarter - Not Harder’’ organized by the OSCE Gender Issues Programme through the WIN Project.

Launched in 2023, this initiative builds on previous collaboration with SESU to strengthen women’s leadership and resilience in Ukraine’s security and emergency response sector. The final session focused on preventing professional burnout, enhancing resilience amid prolonged conflict, and introducing modern leadership approaches, including elements of neuroleadership. Participants also explored ways to advance gender mainstreaming within SESU, developing a women’s network within the service, and maintaining a healthy work–life balance.

The WIN Project team designed a dynamic, interactive course aimed at equipping participants with practical leadership tools while creating a space for recovery, peer support, and mutual inspiration.

Many participants highlighted the tangible impact of the last year’s workshop on their professional growth, reporting career advancement and renewed strength and motivation to continue their demanding work.

“Your strategies for building self-confidence and focusing on personal commitments helped me feel empowered even in the darkest days,” one participant noted.

This initiative reflects the OSCE’s continued commitment to advancing gender equality, promoting women’s leadership in the security sector, and strengthening institutional resilience in challenging contexts.