New ADVISER Validation Error 824

Public Districts and Special Purpose Schools

A new 25-26 ADVISER Validation error will be activated tomorrow:

Error 824: Special Education Student in October 1 Child Count Reported at Multiple Districts

A special education student is listed in the October 1 Child Count snapshot at multiple districts. Please verify the FTE and enrollment record(s) are correct. If they are, please contact the other district(s) to confirm where the student was enrolled as of Oct. 1 and adjust data accordingly. Please note – October 1 Child Count snapshot data updates nightly, so reprocessing this error will not reflect changes made in ADVISER same day.

Districts will only receive this error in ADVISER Validation, if it is applicable to their 25-26 data submitted thus far. Please review, since it is related to the Fall collection, now in Audit through 10/31/25.