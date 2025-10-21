Yost Demands Stop to Unpermitted Torch Cutting

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is seeking to immediately halt illegal torch cutting at a northwestern Ohio recycling business that has been producing foul-smelling emissions and a haziness in the village of Cygnet.

In a complaint filed in Wood County Common Pleas Court, Yost requests a temporary restraining order against Bates Recycling, which lacks the required permit to conduct torch cutting as part of its scrap-processing operations, including the handling of railroad steel.

Besides the strong odors, the alleged torch cutting has produced rusty-colored plumes, reducing roadway visibility for motorists, and prompted reports of respiratory issues and skin irritations from area residents.

“This company does not operate in a vacuum, and therefore needs to follow Ohio’s environmental laws,” Yost said. “These regulations were established to prevent negative health impacts to the workers as well as the public.”

Yost’s complaint alleges violations of Ohio’s air-quality regulations and asks that the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency be allowed to inspect the facility before operations resume.

Torch cutting is a process that uses a high-temperature flame to break down metals and other materials for storage, transport, shredding or smelting.

Yost’s legal action follows repeated attempts by Ohio EPA to inspect the site. Owner Christopher Bates has repeatedly denied inspectors access to the facility, ignored an administrative search warrant, and even built a scrap wall to block views of cutting operations.

A hearing on the complaint is scheduled for Oct. 29.

