Submit Release
News Search

There were 419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,304 in the last 365 days.

AG Yost Warns Ohioans of Text Scam Claiming Outstanding Parking, Toll Fines

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warns about a scam involving text messages that claim recipients owe unpaid parking or toll fines and must pay immediately or appear in court.

“Scammers rely on fear and urgency,” Yost said. “If you receive a message threatening court action or demanding immediate payment, take a moment to verify it before responding.”

The messages include what appears to be an official court document and contain a QR code directing recipients to a website to pay the supposed fine. However, the messages are fraudulent and are not connected to the court system.

Instead, the “notice” directs recipients to a website whose domain have been traced to entities overseas. Consumers should also remember that scanning a QR code created by a scammer could expose a phone or computer to malware or other security threats.

Scammers, AG Yost warns, often mimic government documents to gain trust. Some details on the document may appear convincing, but others may be incorrect or inconsistent with legitimate court communications. 

How to protect yourself
Ohioans who receive suspicious legal notices should take the following precautions:

  • Do not scan QR codes or links on unexpected legal notices.
  • Verify the information independently by directly contacting the court using an official phone number or website.
  • Look for warning signs, such as incorrect seals, unfamiliar website addresses or unusual instructions.
Ohioans who believe they have received a scam notice can file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at www.OhioProtects.org or by calling 800-282-0515.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AG Yost Warns Ohioans of Text Scam Claiming Outstanding Parking, Toll Fines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.