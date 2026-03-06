AG Yost Warns Ohioans of Text Scam Claiming Outstanding Parking, Toll Fines

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warns about a scam involving text messages that claim recipients owe unpaid parking or toll fines and must pay immediately or appear in court.

“Scammers rely on fear and urgency,” Yost said. “If you receive a message threatening court action or demanding immediate payment, take a moment to verify it before responding.”

The messages include what appears to be an official court document and contain a QR code directing recipients to a website to pay the supposed fine. However, the messages are fraudulent and are not connected to the court system.

Instead, the “notice” directs recipients to a website whose domain have been traced to entities overseas. Consumers should also remember that scanning a QR code created by a scammer could expose a phone or computer to malware or other security threats.

Scammers, AG Yost warns, often mimic government documents to gain trust. Some details on the document may appear convincing, but others may be incorrect or inconsistent with legitimate court communications.

How to protect yourself

Ohioans who receive suspicious legal notices should take the following precautions:

Do not scan QR codes or links on unexpected legal notices.

Verify the information independently by directly contacting the court using an official phone number or website.

Look for warning signs, such as incorrect seals, unfamiliar website addresses or unusual instructions.

Ohioans who believe they have received a scam notice can file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at www.OhioProtects.org or by calling 800-282-0515.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-