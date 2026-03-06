Columbiana County Woman, Nonprofit Indicted in Theft of $150K

(LISBON, Ohio) — A Columbiana County woman and her nonprofit organization have been indicted for allegedly stealing at least $150,000 in charitable donations, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.



Amanda Kiger, 52, and River Valley Organizing, a nonprofit she founded in East Liverpool, each face felony charges of aggravated theft and telecommunications fraud. Kiger was arrested Thursday by the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office.



From 2021 through 2024, the indictments maintain, Kiger pocketed charitable donations for personal use while serving as the organization’s director.



Incorporated in 2020, River Valley Organizing describes itself as a citizen-based group working for a “safer and cleaner Ohio River Valley,” advocating on various social and environmental issues.

Along with the nonprofit-related charges, Kiger is accused of fraudulently obtaining $17,346 in unemployment benefits and failing to file state income tax returns for four consecutive years. As a result, she faces additional charges of telecommunications fraud; grand theft; falsification in a theft offense; and filing incomplete, false and fraudulent returns.



Yost’s Charitable Law Section investigated the case and is prosecuting it in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court.



Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.



Ohioans who suspect a charitable organization of fraud or misuse can file a complaint at charitable.ohioago.gov or by calling 800-282-0515.

