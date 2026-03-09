Yost Sues ‘Sham’ Animal Rescue Nonprofit Accused of Misusing Donations

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A lawsuit filed today by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost accuses a purported animal welfare nonprofit of diverting charitable donations to bankroll a for-profit business that sold puppies.



“It doesn’t take a bloodhound to sniff out this scheme,” Yost said. “When you exploit the generosity of animal lovers to fund a money-making business, you’ve strayed a long way from your charitable mission.”



The lawsuit asserts that Dogs to the Rescue operated as a sham charity in Knox and Scioto counties, deceiving donors by falsely claiming that 100% of contributions would be used to find permanent homes for dogs.



Along with the nonprofit, the filing names board members Nathan Bazler, Sara Bazler and Opal Mustain, as well as Little Puppies Online, as defendants, accusing them of unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty and other violations of charitable laws.



Despite working as little as two hours per week on average, records show, the board members paid themselves a combined $354,000 in 2022. By the end of that year, the nonprofit reported just $42 in remaining assets and lacked any documentation to justify the payments.



An investigation revealed that Nathan and Sara Bazler, who are married and live in Richland County, allegedly used some of the money to pay debts related to a for-profit business, Maryland Puppies Online. In 2022, the Bazlers agreed to shut down that business and pay civil penalties after the state of Maryland accused them of violating laws against puppy mills. The couple also operates a business called Little Puppies Online in Mount Vernon.



Yost’s lawsuit seeks civil penalties, restitution and injunctive relief prohibiting the defendants from soliciting donations or operating charitable organizations in Ohio.



The case was brought by the Charitable Law Section of the Attorney General’s Office, which is responsible for enforcing state laws governing nonprofits and protecting the integrity of charitable donations.



Ohioans who suspect a charitable organization of fraud or misuse can file a complaint at charitable.ohioago.gov or by calling 800-282-0515.

