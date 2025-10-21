Saniflow Corp., A Leading Manufacturer of Hand Dryers, Unveils ‘Total Black’ Finish for their Dualflow® Plus Hand Dryer

Dualflow Plus Hand Dryer in Total Black Dualflow Plus Hand Dryer from Saniflow Corp Eco Efficient Hand Dryer from Saniflow

Saniflow’s new Total Black Dualflow® Plus hand dryer delivers power, style, and sustainability—crafted for today’s modern, high-traffic restrooms.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow Corp., a U.S. division of Mediclinics S.A. (Barcelona, Spain), proudly announces the launch of its Dualflow® Plus hand dryer in a new Total Black finish — a striking evolution of one of the company’s most popular, high-performance restroom solutions.

Engineered for style, sustainability, and superior hygiene, the Dualflow® Plus (M14) hand dryer has earned a reputation as one of the most energy-efficient and hygienic “hands-in” hand dryers on the market. Now available in a bold all-black finish, this model delivers not only powerful performance but also design versatility for architects, interior designers, and facility managers looking to elevate modern restroom aesthetics.

Built for high-traffic environments such as airports, universities, and public facilities, the Dualflow® Plus combines low noise (as low as 62 dBA in ECO mode) with exceptional drying power up to 255 mph, achieving a full dry in just 10–15 seconds. Its adjustable motor and heating element (0–250 W) allow for customized energy use, making it ideal for facilities focused on efficiency and LEED point contribution.

In addition to its energy-saving design, the Dualflow® Plus integrates HEPA filtration and BioCote® antimicrobial surface protection, helping reduce bacteria and airborne particles for a cleaner, safer restroom environment. The unit also features Ion Hygienic® technology, which releases negatively charged ions to neutralize viruses and purify the air around the drying zone.

Facility maintenance is made simple through its removable water tank and optional direct-drain connection kit, ensuring easy installation and minimal upkeep. With universal voltage (110V–220V) and ADA compliance, it’s a truly versatile solution built to meet global standards.

The new Total Black finish expands Saniflow’s growing range of aesthetic options — available alongside white, satin, and black ABS — allowing design professionals to integrate modern, cohesive finishes across commercial washrooms of any scale.

“This new finish reflects the market’s demand for both visual impact and practical innovation,” said Jennifer Milanes, the National Sales Manager for Saniflow Corp. “The Dualflow® Plus continues to redefine what a high-performance hand dryer can be — fast, efficient, and now, as visually bold as it is sustainable.”

To learn more about the Dualflow® Plus Total Black, visit www.saniflowcorp.com

or contact sales@saniflowcorp.com for project inquiries.

